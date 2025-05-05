403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Ends Rumors on Seeking Third Term as President
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has confirmed his intention to serve only two terms in office, putting an end to speculation about a possible third term.
During an interview with the media that aired on Sunday, Trump declared, "I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president.
I always thought that was very important," emphasizing his plan to adhere to traditional presidential limits.
Trump expressed optimism about his future time in office, stating he aims to complete “four great years” and then pass leadership on to “somebody, ideally a great Republican.”
He praised the pool of potential successors within his party, citing Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as strong candidates to continue his political legacy.
When asked about the constitutional rule limiting presidents to two terms, Trump remarked that he was unsure of its constitutional basis.
This comment came despite his earlier statement in March, where he said he was "not joking" about the idea of pursuing a third term.
The legal framework for presidential terms is outlined in the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which clearly prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice, whether the terms are served consecutively or not.
As Trump is in his second term, this has prompted some of his supporters to suggest that he might return to office through succession rather than through direct election.
Nonetheless, altering the Constitution to eliminate the 22nd Amendment’s restriction would be an extremely difficult process.
It would necessitate a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states—a hurdle that renders such a change highly improbable.
During an interview with the media that aired on Sunday, Trump declared, "I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president.
I always thought that was very important," emphasizing his plan to adhere to traditional presidential limits.
Trump expressed optimism about his future time in office, stating he aims to complete “four great years” and then pass leadership on to “somebody, ideally a great Republican.”
He praised the pool of potential successors within his party, citing Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as strong candidates to continue his political legacy.
When asked about the constitutional rule limiting presidents to two terms, Trump remarked that he was unsure of its constitutional basis.
This comment came despite his earlier statement in March, where he said he was "not joking" about the idea of pursuing a third term.
The legal framework for presidential terms is outlined in the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which clearly prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice, whether the terms are served consecutively or not.
As Trump is in his second term, this has prompted some of his supporters to suggest that he might return to office through succession rather than through direct election.
Nonetheless, altering the Constitution to eliminate the 22nd Amendment’s restriction would be an extremely difficult process.
It would necessitate a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states—a hurdle that renders such a change highly improbable.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment