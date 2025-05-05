ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 249.5 (158.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 6.2 (8.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 255.7 (166.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – April 2025 increased by 58 % to SEK 979.4 (620.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows: