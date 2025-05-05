Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2025


2025-05-05 04:30:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 249.5 (158.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 6.2 (8.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 255.7 (166.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – April 2025 increased by 58 % to SEK 979.4 (620.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-Apr

24-Apr

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

23.5

25.0

-6 %

100.7

93.0

8 %

Central Europe

65.6

45.5

44 %

262.0

165.0

59 %

East Europe

27.2

31.1

-13 %

124.4

124.9

0 %

South & West Europe

45.0

26.4

70 %

169.9

97.1

75 %

The Baltics

8.7

8.2

6 %

37.4

32.0

17 %

North America

51.5

15.3

237 %

164.0

50.7

223 %

Asia-Pacific

26.3

5.4

387 %

92.1

17.8

417 %

Africa

1.7

1.1

55 %

6.7

4.4

52 %

Zinzino

249.5

158.0

58 %

957.2

584.9

64 %

Faun Pharma

6.2

8.2

-24 %

22.2

35.8

-38 %

Zinzino Group

255.7

166.2

54 %

979.4

620.7

58 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700,

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4144937

The following files are available for download:

2504 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05052025003732001241ID1109507478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search