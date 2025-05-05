Sesame Oil Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 | Asia Pacific Leads With USD 2.3 Billion In Sesame Oil Market Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 63% market share, processed sesame oil leads due to its culinary versatility and commercial usability. The Asia Pacific region leads the way with a forecasted 6.7% CAGR, backed by strong culinary traditions and advanced oil extraction facilities. Explore comprehensive analysis at [URL].
Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sesame Oil Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sesame Oil Market was valued at USD 4.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.50%.
The market is witnessing consistent growth as consumers worldwide increasingly turn toward healthier and natural alternatives to conventional cooking oils. Rising health consciousness, coupled with growing awareness of the nutritional benefits associated with sesame oil, is significantly shaping the market landscape.
The shift toward plant-based diets and demand for clean-label products are fueling its adoption, particularly among health-focused consumers seeking minimally processed oils.
The growing popularity of Asian cuisine globally has also played a pivotal role in elevating the demand for sesame oil as a versatile cooking ingredient and flavor enhancer. Moreover, rising disposable incomes, expanding urban populations, and evolving culinary preferences are encouraging consumers to experiment with premium and organic edible oils, including cold-pressed sesame oil.
The market is also benefiting from the growing application of sesame oil beyond food, such as in cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals, owing to its natural healing and anti-inflammatory properties. As more consumers gravitate toward sustainable and natural products, sesame oil is carving a niche in multiple end-use industries.
The market is segmented into processed and virgin sesame oil, with processed sesame oil holding a 63% share in 2024 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2025 and 2034. Processed sesame oil remains the most widely used variety due to its versatility in various cooking and industrial applications. Its refined nature, achieved through bleaching and deodorizing processes, enhances shelf life, flavor stability, and commercial usability, making it a staple in restaurants, households, and food processing units. The ability of processed sesame oil to withstand high temperatures makes it ideal for frying, sauteing, and other culinary uses, contributing to its sustained demand across global markets.
Refined sesame oil, valued at USD 2 billion in 2024, is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Its cost-effectiveness and extended shelf life make it a preferred choice for mass consumption in households, food manufacturing, and restaurant chains. Beyond its culinary uses, refined sesame oil is witnessing rising adoption in packaged foods, ready-to-eat meals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics due to its mild aroma, longer stability, and skin-friendly properties, enhancing its value proposition in non-food sectors.
The Asia Pacific Sesame Oil Market, generating USD 2.3 billion in 2024, is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034. The region's dominance stems from the deeply rooted culinary traditions that favor sesame oil as a key ingredient in everyday cooking. High sesame seed cultivation, advanced oil extraction facilities, and established supply chains further support regional growth.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 220
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $8.6 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Rising awareness of sesame oils health benefits
3.6.1.2 Increasing demand for natural products
3.6.1.3 Rising vegan and plant-based diets
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Fluctuations in sesame seed prices
3.6.2.2 Competition from alternatives
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Processed
5.3 Virgin
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cold-pressed sesame oil
6.3 Refined sesame oil
6.4 Blended Sesame oil
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Food and beverages
7.3 Cosmetics & personal care
7.4 Pharmaceuticals
7.5 Industrial use
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Retail stores
8.3 Online retail
8.4 Supermarkets & hypermarkets
8.5 Specialty stores
8.6 Direct sales
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Adams Group Inc. American Vegetable Oils Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Company Borges International Group S.L.U. Bunge Limited Cargill Inc. ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd.) Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Marico Limited Olympic Oils Limited Ruchi Soya Industries Limited The Adani Wilmar Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN05052025004107003653ID1109507469
CommentsNo comment