Sesame Oil Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 | Asia Pacific Leads With USD 2.3 Billion In Sesame Oil Market Earnings

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sesame Oil Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sesame Oil Market was valued at USD 4.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.50%.

The market is witnessing consistent growth as consumers worldwide increasingly turn toward healthier and natural alternatives to conventional cooking oils. Rising health consciousness, coupled with growing awareness of the nutritional benefits associated with sesame oil, is significantly shaping the market landscape.

The shift toward plant-based diets and demand for clean-label products are fueling its adoption, particularly among health-focused consumers seeking minimally processed oils.

The growing popularity of Asian cuisine globally has also played a pivotal role in elevating the demand for sesame oil as a versatile cooking ingredient and flavor enhancer. Moreover, rising disposable incomes, expanding urban populations, and evolving culinary preferences are encouraging consumers to experiment with premium and organic edible oils, including cold-pressed sesame oil.

The market is also benefiting from the growing application of sesame oil beyond food, such as in cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals, owing to its natural healing and anti-inflammatory properties. As more consumers gravitate toward sustainable and natural products, sesame oil is carving a niche in multiple end-use industries.

The market is segmented into processed and virgin sesame oil, with processed sesame oil holding a 63% share in 2024 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2025 and 2034. Processed sesame oil remains the most widely used variety due to its versatility in various cooking and industrial applications. Its refined nature, achieved through bleaching and deodorizing processes, enhances shelf life, flavor stability, and commercial usability, making it a staple in restaurants, households, and food processing units. The ability of processed sesame oil to withstand high temperatures makes it ideal for frying, sauteing, and other culinary uses, contributing to its sustained demand across global markets.

Refined sesame oil, valued at USD 2 billion in 2024, is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Its cost-effectiveness and extended shelf life make it a preferred choice for mass consumption in households, food manufacturing, and restaurant chains. Beyond its culinary uses, refined sesame oil is witnessing rising adoption in packaged foods, ready-to-eat meals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics due to its mild aroma, longer stability, and skin-friendly properties, enhancing its value proposition in non-food sectors.

The Asia Pacific Sesame Oil Market, generating USD 2.3 billion in 2024, is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034. The region's dominance stems from the deeply rooted culinary traditions that favor sesame oil as a key ingredient in everyday cooking. High sesame seed cultivation, advanced oil extraction facilities, and established supply chains further support regional growth.

