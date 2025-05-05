Anti Microbial Peptides Market Report 2025 | Rise In Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Drives Growth In Antimicrobial Peptides Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the booming antimicrobial peptides market, projected to grow from $6.49 billion in 2024 to $9.63 billion in 2029 at an 8.2% CAGR. Driven by antibiotic resistance and infectious disease trends, companies are innovating with biodegradable options. Key regions: North America and Asia-Pacific.
Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti Microbial Peptides Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The antimicrobial peptides market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections and the demand for novel antimicrobial therapies. With market size expanding from $6.49 billion in 2024 to $9.63 billion in 2029, and a strong CAGR of 8.2%, the sector is poised for further advancements.
This growth is fueled by healthcare demand, increased regulatory approvals, and investments in peptide-based drug development. As a response to evolving challenges, companies are focusing on technological breakthroughs in peptide synthesis and delivery systems.
Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key market areas include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with specific emphasis on countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.
The increase in infectious diseases, attributed to climate change and drug-resistant pathogens, underscores the market potential of antimicrobial peptides as a viable alternative to conventional treatments. England's notable rise in HIV diagnoses, as reported by exemplifies the pressing necessity for innovative therapeutic solutions. Industry players like Beiersdorf AG and Macro Biologics are pioneering partnerships to develop biodegradable antimicrobial peptides, reflecting a broader shift towards sustainable bioengineering in the cosmetic sector.
The acquisition of Peptyde Bio Inc. by Invaio Sciences Inc. further emphasizes the strategic moves to enhance capabilities in precision agriculture through peptide technologies. Prominent companies leading the market include Wuxi AppTec, Sigma Aldrich Chemicals, Ipsen S.A., and Novozymes among others. These entities are innovating across diverse domains, such as healthcare, agriculture, and biological engineering, leveraging antimicrobial peptides for protective and therapeutic applications.
The market is characterized by the sale of natural, synthetic, and modified peptides, antimicrobial peptide-based drugs, and diagnostic kits. The prominence of plant, bacterial, animal, and insect antimicrobial peptides highlights the comprehensive scope for addressing infections.
Distribution channels span hospitals, research institutes, specialty clinics, pharmacies, and the broader pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The antimicrobial peptides market offers a wealth of opportunities as it continues to evolve with technological innovations and strategic alliances.
This market analysis provides a detailed overview of market trends, competitor insights, and future projections, guiding stakeholders in navigating the complex landscape of antimicrobial therapies.
This comprehensive report addresses pivotal questions concerning the largest and fastest-growing markets for anti microbial peptides, examining their relationship with global economic elements, demographic trends, and comparable markets. Moreover, it identifies forces shaping the market's future trajectory.
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Anti Microbial Peptides market report include:
Wuxi AppTec Sigma Aldrich Chemicals Private Limited Ipsen S.A. Novozymes A/S GenScript Biotech Bachem Holding AG Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. Probiotec Limited Migenix Inc. Zymeworks Inc. Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. AMPS Biotech Pvt. Ltd. AnaSpec Inc. MediGene AG Hycult Biotech Phoenix Biotechnology Inc. Shenzhen Sunsmile Biotechnology Co. Ltd. WatsonBio Sciences Helix BioMedix Jiangsu ProteLight Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Co Ltd.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 175
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $7.03 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $9.63 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
