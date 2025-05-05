403
Trump Orders Revival of Alcatraz Prison
(MENAFN) In a recent declaration, U.S. Leader Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he has ordered the reconstruction and reopening of Alcatraz prison, located in San Francisco Bay, to incarcerate what he described as "America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."
The president emphasized this directive through a post on his Truth Social platform, stating: "REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!"
Trump detailed that he has instructed multiple federal bodies—including the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI—to carry out the reopening of Alcatraz in a form that is “substantially enlarged and rebuilt.”
He referenced a past era in U.S. history when the nation was, in his words, more resolute about isolating dangerous offenders: "When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."
He continued by criticizing what he sees as judicial inaction and leniency, stating that the country would no longer be “held hostage” by criminals, gang members, and judges he claims are unwilling to uphold justice.
Trump underlined that the newly restored Alcatraz would represent a renewed dedication to justice: "The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE."
Originally closed in 1963 after nearly three decades of use, Alcatraz is now better known as a major San Francisco tourist attraction.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons notes that the facility was shut down due to its operational costs, which were reportedly three times higher than those of other correctional institutions.
