QNB Wins 'Best Multi-Channel Offering' Award For Digital Banking In MENA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, has won the prestigious award of“Best Multi-Channel Offering” at the MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025, in recognition of its outstanding achievements to create a seamless, omni-channel digital banking customer experience in the Middle East and North Africa region, and beyond.

The award in this esteemed category underscores QNB's pursuit of excellence and commitment to delivering a customer-centric and innovative digital banking experience through QNB Mobile and Internet Banking, Self-Service Machines, and Contactless Payments. The reward also recognizes the extensive product marketing and new pioneering services launched recently such as Digital Account Opening, Multi-currency Travel Card and Fawran, ensuring customers receive convenience, accessibility, and excellence at every touchpoint.

Commenting on the new recognition, Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Retail Banking said:“We are honored to receive the“Best Multi-Channel Offering” award for our omni-channel digital banking portfolio, which serves as a testament to QNB's unwavering commitment to innovation and digital banking excellence in Qatar and globally. This recent recognition reinforces QNB's position as a leading financial institution in the Middle East and North Africa region, continuously striving to deliver outstanding, customer-centric digital banking solutions to exceed customers' expectations.”

QNB Group's efforts to provide seamless digital banking experience were recognized recently with several international awards including: “Best Digital Experience” in Qatar,“Best Retail Bank for Digital Customer Experience” in Qatar and the Middle East,“Best Mobile App” in Qatar,“Excellence in Product Marketing”,“Excellence in Omni-channel Integration”, and“Best Digital Wallet” in the Middle East and North Africa

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.