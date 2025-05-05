Gold For Samba And El-Seify As Qatar Finish With Seven Medals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Team Qatar raised their medals tally at the 24th Arab Athletics Championships in Oran, Algeria to seven with two gold medals on the final day.

The Asian record‐holder Abderrahman Samba stormed to the 400m hurdles title in 48.77 seconds yesterday.

Ashraf El-Seify also claimed gold in hammer throw clearing a distance of 72.98m.

Hamdi Ali (high jump, 2.14m) and Seifeldin Abdelsalam (pole vault, 5.62m) won a gold medal each, sprinter Omar Doudai Abakar (110m hurdles, 13.78sec) and Ahmad Jibrine Adoum (shot put 17.88m) earned silvers, while discus thrower Mohamed Ibrahim Moaaz secured bronze with a 58.67m effort.