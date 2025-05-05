Mbappe Maintains Real Madrid Liga Dream

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Real Madrid held off Celta Vigo with a thrilling 3-2 win to stay within sight of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

After the Catalans scraped a comeback win at Valladolid on Saturday, Madrid survived a late Celta fightback to maintain the four-point gap ahead of next Sunday's Clasico.

Defending champions Madrid, second, took a three-goal lead but were left clinging on at the Santiago Bernabeu against a Celta side seventh and hoping to qualify for European football next season.

Madrid's Champions League defence crumbled and Los Blancos were also beaten in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona last week, but Los Blancos are still hopeful of overhauling Hansi Flick's side in La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side came into the game with a spate of defensive injuries but after riding out an early wave of Celta chances took control, with Turkish 20-year-old Arda Guler pulling the strings.

With Rodrygo Goes out with illness the youngster started in his stead and took full advantage.

Guler directed a spectacular overhead effort wide of goal in the opening stages, showing his ambition has no limits.

Former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso headed just over and then forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois, as Celta threatened.

Aurelien Tchouameni headed over when well-placed at the other end, as Madrid stifled the visitors.

Madrid opened the scoring through Guler after 33 minutes, when the playmaker cleverly worked some space in the box and then brilliantly curled a strike past the reach of Vicente Guaita.

Mbappe doubled Madrid's lead after 39 minutes at the sharp end of a rapid breakaway.

Courtois saved well from Borja Iglesias and immediately Madrid thrust forward, with Bellingham setting Mbappe free down the right.

The French superstar ruthlessly lashed past Guaita from just inside the area.

Just three minutes into the second half, Mbappe struck again for his 24th league goal of the season, putting him one behind the top scorer, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

Guler was the creator, playing in the striker with a perfectly-weighted ball and Mbappe finished low with a stroke of his left boot.

It seemed the game was won for Madrid but Javier Rodriguez pulled Celta back into it with a finish from close range after a corner was wrongly awarded to Celta.

Lucas Vazquez blocked Pablo Duran's backheeled effort on the line but Rodriguez was on hand to pounce.

If Madrid had dropped points it would have allowed Barcelona to lift the title next weekend with a Clasico victory.