Steady Growth Ahead: Smart Grid Market To Surge By 17% CAGR From 2025 To 2030

The global smart grid market, valued at US$55.54 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to US$145.42 billion by 2030, driven by the rising demand for efficient, reliable energy distribution and integration with renewable energy sources.

As solar, wind, and other renewables become more prevalent, smart grids offer solutions for effective supply-demand management. The surge in electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for sophisticated infrastructure to manage charging stations further catalyze market growth. Innovations such as IoT, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) are enhancing grid reliability and offering utilities advanced tools to optimize energy usage.

Additionally, regulatory pushes for reducing carbon emissions bolster the adoption of smart grid technologies. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 17% from 2025 to 2030.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component: The market is segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services. The software segment dominates, essential for analyzing real-time data to optimize power flow and integrate renewables. Demand for energy efficiency and AI-driven innovations are anticipated to enhance this segment further.

By Application: Segments include Transmission, Distribution, Consumption, and Generation. Distribution takes the largest share, crucial for electricity delivery to end-users. Advanced distribution management systems and smart meters in this segment support optimized grid performance and consumer engagement.

By Technology: The market includes Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Distribution & Network Automation, Grid Optimization, Demand Response, and Others. AMI leads due to its provision of real-time energy consumption data vital for modern infrastructure and operational cost reduction.

By End User: Divided into Utility, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial, the Utility sector prevails due to its role in electricity management, underscored by the adoption of AMI and grid optimization that enhance efficiency and stability.

By Region: North America leads, influenced by governmental support, technological adoption, and significant smart grid investments. The US, in particular, is projected to maintain regional dominance through sustained investments in smart infrastructure and energy technology advancements.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers: The market is propelled by factors such as renewable energy integration, smart infrastructure investments, and EV infrastructure demand. The modernization of aging grids and the need for resilient systems drive global smart grid adoption.

Challenges: High initial investment costs and cybersecurity threats present significant hurdles to market growth.

Trends: Emerging trends include increased energy sector investments, virtual power plants, smart grid solution advancements, and blockchain technology incorporation, each enhancing market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape

The global smart grid market is fiercely competitive, with major players such as:



ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Vernova Inc. (General Electric Co)

International Business Machines Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Landis+Gyr Group AG Oracle Corporation

Companies engage in strategic initiatives like product launches to maintain a competitive edge. For example, Schneider Electric and Siemens AG have recently developed new offerings to enhance grid flexibility and management capabilities.



