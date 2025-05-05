Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan Construction Industry Report 2025 | 3.5% CAGR Forecast During 2025-2029, With Japan's Construction Market Set To Reach JPY 38.75 Trillion By 2029


2025-05-05 04:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Japan's construction market is set to grow 4.4% annually, reaching JPY 32.44 trillion in 2025, and forecasted to hit JPY 38.75 trillion by 2029. With a focus on residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors, the market offers significant opportunities in green, smart, and modular construction. Economic indicators and consumer trends, such as demand for energy-efficient, disaster-resilient housing, and AI-driven smart offices, highlight evolving opportunities amid rising costs and regulatory challenges. Enhance market strategies through comprehensive insights into Japan's construction dynamics, costs, and innovations.

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction market in Japan is poised for consistent growth, with an expected annual increase of 4.4% to reach JPY 32.44 trillion by 2025. The sector demonstrated a robust CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2024 and is projected to continue with a CAGR of 3.5% between 2025 and 2029. By 2029, the market is estimated to grow to JPY 38.75 trillion from JPY 31.07 trillion in 2024.

This report provides a thorough data-centric analysis of Japan's construction sector, identifying significant opportunities in building and infrastructure.

Covering over 100 KPIs, the analysis includes growth dynamics, construction cost structures, and key city-specific data across building and infrastructure construction.

Key Insights

Japan Residential Construction

Opportunities abound in sustainable and disaster-resilient residential construction, backed by government incentives for urban redevelopment, energy-efficient housing, and earthquake-resistant construction. With the aging population and urban constraints, demand for senior-friendly and compact smart homes is rising. However, challenges such as land use restrictions, declining rural demand, and construction cost hikes could impede growth. Developers are encouraged to adopt green housing innovations and leverage modular construction to stay competitive, while government subsidies help offset rising costs.

Macroeconomic Factors

Rising costs of raw materials like timber, cement, and steel, along with labor shortages, drive up residential construction expenses. The elderly population shapes demand for senior-friendly housing, leading to an uptick in renovations and accessible home designs. Despite rural decline in new housing demand, urban areas see shifts toward energy-efficient housing. Barriers include zoning laws and high real estate prices, complicating affordability and development.

Project Landscape

Projects like Brillia Tower Ikebukuro in Tokyo and the Osaka Bay Area Development highlight integration with smart home technology and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Private sector leads in luxury housing, while public investments focus on affordable housing and disaster recovery, often utilizing public-private partnerships to enhance project delivery.

Government Policies & Programs

Emphasis is placed on urban redevelopment, with incentives for high-density housing and earthquake-resistant constructions. Tax reductions for green-certified projects and grants for energy-efficient home retrofits drive modernization efforts, supported by streamlined regulatory processes.

Industry-Specific Developments

Advancements in AI-driven smart home technology and modular construction are revolutionizing residential building techniques. Net-zero homes and prefabricated solutions are being promoted to enhance sustainability practices and efficiency.

Japan Commercial Construction

As traditional office space demand declines, developers focus on smart and mixed-use workspaces. Rising costs pose challenges, but hybrid work models and co-working spaces reflect changing business needs, driving investments in AI-driven and zero-carbon spaces. Public-private collaborations are crucial for future developments.

Japan Institutional Construction

With government investments in healthcare and education, the sector expands, focusing on modernized hospitals and academic institutions. Public-private partnerships are essential for enhancing efficiency, supported by policies that favor smart infrastructure growth.

Japan Industrial Construction

Growth is driven by investments in semiconductor and renewable energy manufacturing. Initiatives like the TSMC semiconductor factory in Kumamoto reinforce Japan's position in advanced electronics, while government subsidies bolster investment in sustainable industrial manufacturing.

Japan Infrastructure Construction

Significant investment in modernizing aging infrastructure with high-speed rail and green hydrogen transport solutions supports Japan's economic and environmental goals. Public-private partnerships are pivotal for large-scale transport and energy projects, ensuring resilience and sustainability.

Overall, Japan's construction industry is navigating opportunities and challenges as it embraces sustainability, technological advancements, and demands for innovative living and working environments. A strong focus on collaboration, sustainability, and regulatory efficiency will enable stakeholders to capitalize on these trends and enhance Japan's global construction leadership.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Japan Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
    • Construction Industry Growth Dynamics
  • Key economic indicators of Japan
    • Japan Population Trend Analysis
    • Japan Gross Domestic Product Trend Analysis
    • Japan Gross Domestic Product Per Capita
    • Japan Total Investments Trend Analysis
    • Japan Inflation Trend Analysis
  • Japan Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities
    • Snapshot of Building Construction Markets by Key Cities
  • Japan Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
    • Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
    • Snapshot of Residential Building Construction Markets by Construction Type
  • Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
    • Snapshot of Residential Building Construction Markets by Key Cities
  • Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
    • Snapshot of Residential Building Construction Markets by Price Point
  • Japan Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
    • Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Office Building Construction Outlook
    • Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Retail Building Construction Outlook
    • Retail Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Hospitality Building Construction Outlook
    • Hospitality Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
    • Restaurant Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
    • Sports Facility Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook
    • Other Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Japan Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
    • Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
    • Market Share Analysis by Healthcare Building Construction Markets
  • Japan Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
    • Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
    • Manufacturing Plant Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Infrastructure Construction Outlook
    • Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Japan Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
    • Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction - Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Japan Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
    • Utility System Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Japan Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
    • Transport Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2020 - 2029
  • Japan Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cost Type
    • Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cost Type, 2022
  • Japan Construction Cost Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Material
    • Construction Cost Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Material, 2022
  • Japan Construction Cost Industry Market Size and Forecast by Labour
    • Construction Cost Industry Market Size and Forecast by Labour, 2022
  • Japan Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Building Type
    • Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Building Type, 2022
  • Japan Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Renovation Building Type
    • Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Renovation Building, 2022
  • Japan Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by New Building
    • Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by New Building, 2022
  • Japan Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Material Cost
    • Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Material Cost, 2022
  • Japan Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Construction Worker
    • Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast by Construction Worker, 2022

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN05052025004107003653ID1109507378

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search