Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 18 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules"). The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 802,274 527.78 423,421,598 28 April 2025 10,677 534.63 5,708,272 29 April 2025 13,924 530.03 7,380,096 30 April 2025 12,813 536.92 6,879,507 1 May 2025 5,296 541.28 2,866,604 2 May 2025 17,171 550.30 9,449,265 Accumulated under the programme 862,155 528.57 455,705,343

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,627,273 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.64% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

