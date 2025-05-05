Saudi Arabia Environmental Testing Market Report 2025 | Environmental Compliance Drives Demand - Saudi Arabia's Market Set For 4.6% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Saudi Arabia environmental testing market is experiencing steady growth, driven by environmental regulations and the expansion of the construction industry, which reached over $23.92 billion in contractor awards in 2023. This growth is projected to continue, supported by the momentum in construction, enhancements in wastewater management, and the expanding oil & gas sector. Notable projects like Neom and the Red Sea Project fuel demand. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024-2030, with water and organic compound testing leading new opportunities. Rapid testing technologies are gaining traction, aligning with regulatory compliance and sustainability initiatives.

The Saudi Arabia environmental testing market has experienced steady growth, primarily driven by the environmental regulations, construction industry's expansion, generating over $ 23.92 billion construction contractor awards in 2023.

This growth is expected to continue, supported by ongoing construction momentum and country focus focused on enhancing its wastewater management capabilities, and the growth of oil & gas sector which is further going to increase the emission of greenhouse gases which will eventually increase the need of environmental testing. Initiatives like the Environmental Impact Assessment and Saudi Green Initiative significantly influences environmental testing demand through various interconnected factors, including regulatory compliance, sustainability goals, sector-specific requirements.

Saudi Arabia's Environmental Testing Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2024-2030F. The anticipated significant growth in the environment market is closely tied to the thriving construction, wastewater management and oil & gas sector. Rising construction projects, including Neom, Diriyah Gate Project, and the Red Sea Project, are reshaping the landscape are set for development set, are driving increased demand for environmental testing.

Moreover, the growth of the oil and gas sector in Saudi Arabia is significantly influencing the global energy landscape, driven by a rising population and increased energy demand in emerging Asian economies.

With 268 million barrels of oil reserves and 9.5 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, Saudi Arabia's low production costs position it as a dominant player in the industry. From 2022 to 2030, the country's production capacity is expected to grow at 1.8 times the global rate, underscoring its pivotal role in global energy supply. The government's commitment to wastewater management development, and it is working towards the ambitious goal of 100% network coverage by 2030, driving the demand for environmental testing in Saudi Arabia.

By Sample, water segment should be the focus segment for new entrants in the market, as it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth on account of its wide use in several industries such as oil & gas sector and construction as well as government initiatives to promote the wastewater management sector.

By target tested, organic compound segment segment should be the focus segment for new entrants in the market, as it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth owing to industrial expansion, stricter regulations, sustainability initiatives, public awareness, and advancements in testing technologies.

By Technology, rapid testing segment should be the focus segment for new entrants in the market, as it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to increased demand, efficiency, real-time monitoring needs, technological advancements, and alignment with sustainability goals.

Wastewater/Effluent

Soil

Water Air

Conventional Rapid

Microbial Contamination

Organic Compounds

Heavy Metals Residues Solid

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

Environment Testing & Laboratories Company

Advanced Construction Technology Services

Monitoring Point Environmental Services

ACES

ALS Global Ltd.

Geo Chem Middle East

AGQ Labs

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Testing

Gulf Business Network Element Material Technology

