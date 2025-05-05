Truck Mirror Systems Strategic Business Report 2025: Economic Frontiers - Trends, Trials & Transformations

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Mirror Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Truck Mirror Systems was valued at US$24.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$27.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Truck Mirror Systems market.

Truck Mirror Systems - Key Trends and Drivers

The growth in the truck mirror systems market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing emphasis on road safety and the stringent regulatory requirements aimed at reducing traffic accidents involving large vehicles.

Technological advancements, such as the development of high-resolution cameras, advanced sensors, and robust digital displays, have made modern mirror systems more effective and reliable, encouraging wider adoption. The rise in long-haul trucking and the expansion of logistics and delivery services have also spurred demand for improved visibility solutions, as businesses seek to minimize risks and enhance operational efficiency.

Additionally, the growing awareness and adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous driving technologies have led to the integration of advanced mirror systems that support these innovations.

These factors, coupled with the ongoing trends towards vehicle electrification and the need for enhanced driver assistance systems, ensure sustained growth in the truck mirror systems market, reflecting the broader shifts towards safety, efficiency, and technological integration in the automotive industry.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Truck Mirror Systems market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Application (Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks Application, Light Duty Trucks Application)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks Application segment, which is expected to reach US$21.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.6%. The Light Duty Trucks Application segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.7% CAGR to reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as Ashtree Vision & Safety Ltd, Beekay Automotives, Bosch Mobility, Expo Design Inc., Ficosa Internacional SA and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 54 companies featured in this Truck Mirror Systems market report include:



Ashtree Vision & Safety Ltd

Beekay Automotives

Bosch Mobility

Expo Design Inc.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Magna International Inc.

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Motherson Group

Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Pro Quip International

Rosco, Inc.

SINOTRUK HOWO Limited

Suburban Seating & Safety

Truck-Lite Co., LLC Velvac Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:

