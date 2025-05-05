Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-05-05 04:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 April to Friday 2 May, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 45,346 519,400,100
28 April 2025 750 10,787.6933 8,090,770
29 April 2025 800 10,978.2750 8,782,620
30 April 2025 750 11,168.0533 8,376,040
1 May 2025 500 11,494.1400 5,747,070
2 May 2025 700 11,654.8857 8,158,420
Total 28 April – 2 May 2025 3,500 39,154,920
Accumulated under the program 48,846 558,555,020
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 256,740 2,988,571,544
28 April 2025 3,758 10,915.5841 41,020,765
29 April 2025 4,010 11,116.6509 44,577,770
30 April 2025 3,759 11,280.8606 42,404,755
1 May 2025 2,505 11,670.6886 29,235,075
2 May 2025 3,508 11,734.0108 41,162,910
Total 28 April – 2 May 2025 17,540 198,401,275
Bought from the Foundation* 2,296 11,311.3194 25,970,789
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 276,576 3,212,943,608

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 48,846 A shares and 384,072 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.73% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 May, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2025
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2025

