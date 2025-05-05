APAC Data Center Construction Market Report 2025-2030 | Edge Data Centers And AI-Ready Facilities Emerging As Key APAC Market Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prominent players like Airtrunk, NTT DATA, and Equinix contribute to the region's robust infrastructure development, with China leading investments. Renewable energy integration and 5G technology are pivotal trends.
Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 26.25 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 52.72 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.32%.
APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The APAC data center construction market saw significant growth, fueled due to government support for data center development, rapid advances in submarine cable connectivity, investments from cloud and technology service providers, and a surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence as a part of digitalization initiatives by businesses across APAC. Asia-Pacific (APAC) experienced substantial investments from key players, such as Airtrunk, NTT DATA, AWS, Equinix, GDS Services, and Keppel Data Centers, among others. The total announced investments exceeded USD 10 billion. There is a rising interest among governments and data center operators in the integration of renewable energy. Governments across the region actively take measures to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources. For instance, New Zealand has outlined its dedication to achieving full dependence on renewable electricity sources by 2030. In addition, they aim to attain net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (excluding biogenic methane) by 2050. The APAC market saw consistent growth in connectivity through the installation of new submarine cables, such as Raman, SeaMeWe-6, JUNO, Asia Link Cable, SEA-H2X, Asia Connect Cable-1, and Hawaiki Nui. These cables are anticipated to become operational during the forecast period. The introduction of 5G technology in the region is set to have a profound impact on the data center industry. With 5G enabling faster internet connectivity, wider bandwidth, and reduced processing time, a substantial increase in data generation.
APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET TRENDS
In 2024, APAC countries, such as China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam had an average penetration rate higher than 84%. The use of HVO fuel in data centers has increased regularly globally. There are many data centers globally that use HVO fuel as a generator alternative to diesel in power backup. In the APAC data center construction market, HVO fuel is in the initial phase of adoption, some of the data centers use HVO fuel in the data center. For instance, in July 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced that it had become the first data center operator in Singapore to use HVO fuel in generators in all facilities across Singapore, with the initial deployment of around 50,000 liters. In APAC, a trend has been observed that several data center operators have started developing AI-ready data centers in the region to accommodate AI workloads being rapidly generated by customers of different industry sectors. For Instance, in September 2024, Blackstone and ESR planned to expand their footprints in Japan and it has developed an AI-based data center in Japan. The demand for Edge Data Centers also helps grow the APAC data center construction market growth. With the rising 5G deployment, the demand for the establishment of edge data centers will grow, especially in tier 2 or tier 3 cities where strong connectivity is unavailable. For instance, in February 2024, PlanckDot announced that it had raised around USD 1.6 million for the edge data center in India. In addition, at several locations, the telecom towers can also be converted into edge data centers which also benefits in the reduction of CAPEX for edge companies.
APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS
In 2024, China dominated the APAC data center construction market in terms of investment, followed by Australia, India, Japan, and other countries. Australia is one of the prominent markets in APAC for data center developments. Factors, such as digitalization, government initiatives, high internet and social media penetration, strong inland and submarine cable connectivity, and abundant land availability, make the country an attractive market for investors. The Japanese government and its entities, along with several enterprise organizations, support the development of data center facilities and digital infrastructure activities across the country. For instance, in February 2024, the Japanese government announced its plan to offer over USD 4.8 billion as subsidies to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the development of its second chip and semiconductor fabrication plant in Kumamoto, Japan. In February 2024, the company opened its first factory. The total investment is likely to be over USD 20 billion across two factories. The project is being supported by the government. The increasing data generation is set to drive the demand for extensive storage facilities in India. The country saw ongoing investments in the embrace of cloud computing and the implementation of big data analytics, particularly from small and medium-sized enterprises. In October 2024, Ansys announced that it had opened a new HPC (high-performance computing) data center in Pune, India. In SEA (Southeast Asian) countries, Singapore's demand for data centers has spread to nearby countries. Malaysia and Indonesia are currently the most in-demand data center locations in the region, and many investors show strong interest in Malaysia as a key destination.
APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The APAC data center construction market is rapidly growing across the region and will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent construction contractors in the APAC data center construction market are AECOM, Arup, Aurecon Group, CSF Advisers, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), NTT Facilities, PM Group, and Studio One Design. In 2024, major key players in the APAC data center construction market were Alibaba Group, AirTrunk, Amazon Web Services, Big Data Exchange (BDx), CDC Data Centres, China Unicom, China Mobile International, China Telecom, Chindata Group, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Google, Keppel Data Centres, Microsoft, NTT DATA, NEXTDC, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. The APAC data center construction market has seen an increase in demand, attracting many new investors eager to invest in the region's data center sector. They realize that the APAC data center market is growing at a very fast rate rather to the other markets around the globe. The increase in the number of new data center investors will increase the competition for existing data center operators across the region. Moreover, the increased number of data centers will help to increase the revenue of data center construction contractors in APAC.
Key Construction Contractors
AECOM ARUP Aurecon Group CSF Advisers DSCO Group Gammon Construction Larsen & Toubro NTT Facilities PM Group Studio One Design
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
AWP Architects BYME Engineering Chung Hing Engineers Group Corgan CTCI DPR Construction Fortis Construction Hutchinson Builders ISG Kienta Engineering Construction Linesight LSK Engineering M+W Group Nakano Corporation Obayashi Corporation Powerware Systems Sato Kogyo Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group) Red Engineering Rider Levett Bucknall Turner & Townsend
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
ABB Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Rittal Schneider Electric Stulz Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
Airedale Alfa Laval Canovate Cyber Power Systems Delta Electronics EAE Fuji Electric Green Revolution Cooling Hitec Power Protection Kohler Power Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Narada Piller Power Systems Rolls-Royce Shenzhen Envicool Technology Siemens Socomec Trane
Prominent Data Center Investors
Alibaba Group AirTrunk Amazon Web Services BDX Data Centers CDC Data Centres China Unicom China Mobile International China Telecom Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres) Digital Realty Equinix GDS Services Google Keppel Data Centres Microsoft NTT Data NEXTDC Princeton Digital Group ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
AdaniConneX AIMS Data Centre AT Tokyo Beijing Sinnet Technology CapitaLand Chayora Chief Telecom Chunghwa Telecom CMC Telecom Colt Data Centre Services CtrlS Datacenters DCI Data Centers Digital Edge DC DITO Telecommunity Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group EdgeConneX Empyrion Digital ePLDT ESR Etix Everywhere Meta FTP Telecom Fujitsu Global Switch Goodman Haoyun Changsheng (Hotwon) Huawei Technologies Internet Initiative Japan KT Corp iTech Tower Data Centre Services LG Uplus Macquarie Data Centres Mapletree Investments Nxtra by Airtel OneAsia Network Pure Data Centres Group Shanghai Atrium (AtHub) Sify Technologies Singtel Stack Infrastructure SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage) Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL) Telehouse (KDDI) Telekom Indonesia Tenglong Holding Group Vantage Data Centers Viettel IDC VNET Web Werks Yotta Infrastructure Solutions YTL Data Center
New Entrants
Angelo Gordon Bright Ray BW Digital CloudHQ CyrusOne Datagrid Digital Halo Doma Infrastructure Group Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC Epoch Digital Evolution Data Centres FutureData GLP (ADA Infrastructure) GreenSquareDC GAW Capital (Infinaxis Data Centre) InfraCrowd Capital K2 Data Centers Megawide Construction Corporation Open DC Regal Orion SC Zeus Data Centers Seax Global Trifalga YCO Cloud Yondr
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 563
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $26.25 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $52.72 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.3%
| Regions Covered
| Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Market Opportunities & Trends
Adoption of HVO Will Rise Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Adoption of Big Data and Internet of Things Rise Digitalization Across Countries Steady Rise in Edge Deployments Fueled by 5G Growth
Market Growth Enablers
Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Drive Data Center Market Growing Number of M&A's and JV's in the Market Growing Fiber Connectivity in the Market Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Green Sources
Market Restraints
Data Center Security Challenges Supply Chain Challenges in the Market Deficiency of Skilled Data Center Professionals Outage Challenges and Power Availability Constraints for Data Centers
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Facility Type
Colocation Data Centers Hyperscale Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers Support Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgear PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems
CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units Cooling Technique
Air-based Cooling Liquid-based Cooling General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security DCIM/BMS Solutions Tier Standards
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
Geographies Covered
China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand Japan India South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
APAC Data Center Construction Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN05052025004107003653ID1109507368
CommentsNo comment