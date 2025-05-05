Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

APAC Data Center Construction Market Report 2025-2030 | Edge Data Centers And AI-Ready Facilities Emerging As Key APAC Market Trends


2025-05-05 04:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prominent players like Airtrunk, NTT DATA, and Equinix contribute to the region's robust infrastructure development, with China leading investments. Renewable energy integration and 5G technology are pivotal trends.

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 26.25 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 52.72 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.32%.


APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The APAC data center construction market saw significant growth, fueled due to government support for data center development, rapid advances in submarine cable connectivity, investments from cloud and technology service providers, and a surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence as a part of digitalization initiatives by businesses across APAC.
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) experienced substantial investments from key players, such as Airtrunk, NTT DATA, AWS, Equinix, GDS Services, and Keppel Data Centers, among others. The total announced investments exceeded USD 10 billion.
  • There is a rising interest among governments and data center operators in the integration of renewable energy. Governments across the region actively take measures to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources. For instance, New Zealand has outlined its dedication to achieving full dependence on renewable electricity sources by 2030. In addition, they aim to attain net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (excluding biogenic methane) by 2050.
  • The APAC market saw consistent growth in connectivity through the installation of new submarine cables, such as Raman, SeaMeWe-6, JUNO, Asia Link Cable, SEA-H2X, Asia Connect Cable-1, and Hawaiki Nui. These cables are anticipated to become operational during the forecast period.
  • The introduction of 5G technology in the region is set to have a profound impact on the data center industry. With 5G enabling faster internet connectivity, wider bandwidth, and reduced processing time, a substantial increase in data generation.

APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET TRENDS

  • In 2024, APAC countries, such as China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam had an average penetration rate higher than 84%.
  • The use of HVO fuel in data centers has increased regularly globally. There are many data centers globally that use HVO fuel as a generator alternative to diesel in power backup.
  • In the APAC data center construction market, HVO fuel is in the initial phase of adoption, some of the data centers use HVO fuel in the data center. For instance, in July 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced that it had become the first data center operator in Singapore to use HVO fuel in generators in all facilities across Singapore, with the initial deployment of around 50,000 liters.
  • In APAC, a trend has been observed that several data center operators have started developing AI-ready data centers in the region to accommodate AI workloads being rapidly generated by customers of different industry sectors. For Instance, in September 2024, Blackstone and ESR planned to expand their footprints in Japan and it has developed an AI-based data center in Japan.
  • The demand for Edge Data Centers also helps grow the APAC data center construction market growth. With the rising 5G deployment, the demand for the establishment of edge data centers will grow, especially in tier 2 or tier 3 cities where strong connectivity is unavailable. For instance, in February 2024, PlanckDot announced that it had raised around USD 1.6 million for the edge data center in India.
  • In addition, at several locations, the telecom towers can also be converted into edge data centers which also benefits in the reduction of CAPEX for edge companies.

APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS

  • In 2024, China dominated the APAC data center construction market in terms of investment, followed by Australia, India, Japan, and other countries.
  • Australia is one of the prominent markets in APAC for data center developments. Factors, such as digitalization, government initiatives, high internet and social media penetration, strong inland and submarine cable connectivity, and abundant land availability, make the country an attractive market for investors.
  • The Japanese government and its entities, along with several enterprise organizations, support the development of data center facilities and digital infrastructure activities across the country. For instance, in February 2024, the Japanese government announced its plan to offer over USD 4.8 billion as subsidies to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the development of its second chip and semiconductor fabrication plant in Kumamoto, Japan. In February 2024, the company opened its first factory. The total investment is likely to be over USD 20 billion across two factories. The project is being supported by the government.
  • The increasing data generation is set to drive the demand for extensive storage facilities in India. The country saw ongoing investments in the embrace of cloud computing and the implementation of big data analytics, particularly from small and medium-sized enterprises. In October 2024, Ansys announced that it had opened a new HPC (high-performance computing) data center in Pune, India.
  • In SEA (Southeast Asian) countries, Singapore's demand for data centers has spread to nearby countries. Malaysia and Indonesia are currently the most in-demand data center locations in the region, and many investors show strong interest in Malaysia as a key destination.

APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The APAC data center construction market is rapidly growing across the region and will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent construction contractors in the APAC data center construction market are AECOM, Arup, Aurecon Group, CSF Advisers, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), NTT Facilities, PM Group, and Studio One Design.
  • In 2024, major key players in the APAC data center construction market were Alibaba Group, AirTrunk, Amazon Web Services, Big Data Exchange (BDx), CDC Data Centres, China Unicom, China Mobile International, China Telecom, Chindata Group, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Google, Keppel Data Centres, Microsoft, NTT DATA, NEXTDC, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
  • The APAC data center construction market has seen an increase in demand, attracting many new investors eager to invest in the region's data center sector. They realize that the APAC data center market is growing at a very fast rate rather to the other markets around the globe. The increase in the number of new data center investors will increase the competition for existing data center operators across the region. Moreover, the increased number of data centers will help to increase the revenue of data center construction contractors in APAC.

Key Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • ARUP
  • Aurecon Group
  • CSF Advisers
  • DSCO Group
  • Gammon Construction
  • Larsen & Toubro
  • NTT Facilities
  • PM Group
  • Studio One Design

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

  • AWP Architects
  • BYME Engineering
  • Chung Hing Engineers Group
  • Corgan
  • CTCI
  • DPR Construction
  • Fortis Construction
  • Hutchinson Builders
  • ISG
  • Kienta Engineering Construction
  • Linesight
  • LSK Engineering
  • M+W Group
  • Nakano Corporation
  • Obayashi Corporation
  • Powerware Systems
  • Sato Kogyo
  • Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
  • Red Engineering
  • Rider Levett Bucknall
  • Turner & Townsend

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • Stulz
  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

  • Airedale
  • Alfa Laval
  • Canovate
  • Cyber Power Systems
  • Delta Electronics
  • EAE
  • Fuji Electric
  • Green Revolution Cooling
  • Hitec Power Protection
  • Kohler Power
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Narada
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Shenzhen Envicool Technology
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • Trane

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • Alibaba Group
  • AirTrunk
  • Amazon Web Services
  • BDX Data Centers
  • CDC Data Centres
  • China Unicom
  • China Mobile International
  • China Telecom
  • Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres)
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • GDS Services
  • Google
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Microsoft
  • NTT Data
  • NEXTDC
  • Princeton Digital Group
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

  • AdaniConneX
  • AIMS Data Centre
  • AT Tokyo
  • Beijing Sinnet Technology
  • CapitaLand
  • Chayora
  • Chief Telecom
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • CMC Telecom
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CtrlS Datacenters
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Digital Edge DC
  • DITO Telecommunity
  • Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group
  • EdgeConneX
  • Empyrion Digital
  • ePLDT
  • ESR
  • Etix Everywhere
  • Meta
  • FTP Telecom
  • Fujitsu
  • Global Switch
  • Goodman
  • Haoyun Changsheng (Hotwon)
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Internet Initiative Japan
  • KT Corp
  • iTech Tower Data Centre Services
  • LG Uplus
  • Macquarie Data Centres
  • Mapletree Investments
  • Nxtra by Airtel
  • OneAsia Network
  • Pure Data Centres Group
  • Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
  • Sify Technologies
  • Singtel
  • Stack Infrastructure
  • SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
  • Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)
  • Telehouse (KDDI)
  • Telekom Indonesia
  • Tenglong Holding Group
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Viettel IDC
  • VNET
  • Web Werks
  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
  • YTL Data Center

New Entrants

  • Angelo Gordon
  • Bright Ray
  • BW Digital
  • CloudHQ
  • CyrusOne
  • Datagrid
  • Digital Halo
  • Doma Infrastructure Group
  • Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC
  • Epoch Digital
  • Evolution Data Centres
  • FutureData
  • GLP (ADA Infrastructure)
  • GreenSquareDC
  • GAW Capital (Infinaxis Data Centre)
  • InfraCrowd Capital
  • K2 Data Centers
  • Megawide Construction Corporation
  • Open DC
  • Regal Orion
  • SC Zeus Data Centers
  • Seax Global
  • Trifalga
  • YCO Cloud
  • Yondr

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 563
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.25 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.72 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3%
Regions Covered Asia Pacific


Key Topics Covered:
Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Adoption of HVO Will Rise
  • Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
  • Adoption of Big Data and Internet of Things
  • Rise Digitalization Across Countries
  • Steady Rise in Edge Deployments Fueled by 5G Growth

Market Growth Enablers

  • Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Drive Data Center Market
  • Growing Number of M&A's and JV's in the Market
  • Growing Fiber Connectivity in the Market
  • Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Green Sources

Market Restraints

  • Data Center Security Challenges
  • Supply Chain Challenges in the Market
  • Deficiency of Skilled Data Center Professionals
  • Outage Challenges and Power Availability Constraints for Data Centers

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

  • Facility Type
    • Colocation Data Centers
    • Hyperscale Data Centers
    • Enterprise Data Centers
  • Support Infrastructure
    • Electrical Infrastructure
    • Mechanical Infrastructure
    • General Construction
  • Electrical Infrastructure
    • UPS Systems
    • Generators
    • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
    • PDUs
    • Other Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
    • Cooling Systems
    • Racks
    • Other Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
    • CRAC and CRAH Units
    • Chillers Units
    • Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
    • Other Cooling Units
  • Cooling Technique
    • Air-based Cooling
    • Liquid-based Cooling
  • General Construction
    • Core & Shell Development
    • Installation & Commissioning Services
    • Engineering & Building Design
    • Fire Detection & Suppression
    • Physical Security
    • DCIM/BMS Solutions
  • Tier Standards
    • Tier I & Tier II
    • Tier III
    • Tier IV

Geographies Covered

  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of APAC
  • Southeast Asia
  • Singapore
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Other Southeast Asian Countries

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • APAC Data Center Construction Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN05052025004107003653ID1109507368

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search