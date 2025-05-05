APAC Data Center Construction Market Report 2025-2030 | Edge Data Centers And AI-Ready Facilities Emerging As Key APAC Market Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prominent players like Airtrunk, NTT DATA, and Equinix contribute to the region's robust infrastructure development, with China leading investments. Renewable energy integration and 5G technology are pivotal trends. Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 26.25 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 52.72 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.32%.

APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The APAC data center construction market saw significant growth, fueled due to government support for data center development, rapid advances in submarine cable connectivity, investments from cloud and technology service providers, and a surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence as a part of digitalization initiatives by businesses across APAC.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) experienced substantial investments from key players, such as Airtrunk, NTT DATA, AWS, Equinix, GDS Services, and Keppel Data Centers, among others. The total announced investments exceeded USD 10 billion.

There is a rising interest among governments and data center operators in the integration of renewable energy. Governments across the region actively take measures to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources. For instance, New Zealand has outlined its dedication to achieving full dependence on renewable electricity sources by 2030. In addition, they aim to attain net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (excluding biogenic methane) by 2050.

The APAC market saw consistent growth in connectivity through the installation of new submarine cables, such as Raman, SeaMeWe-6, JUNO, Asia Link Cable, SEA-H2X, Asia Connect Cable-1, and Hawaiki Nui. These cables are anticipated to become operational during the forecast period. The introduction of 5G technology in the region is set to have a profound impact on the data center industry. With 5G enabling faster internet connectivity, wider bandwidth, and reduced processing time, a substantial increase in data generation. APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET TRENDS

In 2024, APAC countries, such as China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam had an average penetration rate higher than 84%.

The use of HVO fuel in data centers has increased regularly globally. There are many data centers globally that use HVO fuel as a generator alternative to diesel in power backup.

In the APAC data center construction market, HVO fuel is in the initial phase of adoption, some of the data centers use HVO fuel in the data center. For instance, in July 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced that it had become the first data center operator in Singapore to use HVO fuel in generators in all facilities across Singapore, with the initial deployment of around 50,000 liters.

In APAC, a trend has been observed that several data center operators have started developing AI-ready data centers in the region to accommodate AI workloads being rapidly generated by customers of different industry sectors. For Instance, in September 2024, Blackstone and ESR planned to expand their footprints in Japan and it has developed an AI-based data center in Japan.

The demand for Edge Data Centers also helps grow the APAC data center construction market growth. With the rising 5G deployment, the demand for the establishment of edge data centers will grow, especially in tier 2 or tier 3 cities where strong connectivity is unavailable. For instance, in February 2024, PlanckDot announced that it had raised around USD 1.6 million for the edge data center in India. In addition, at several locations, the telecom towers can also be converted into edge data centers which also benefits in the reduction of CAPEX for edge companies. APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS

In 2024, China dominated the APAC data center construction market in terms of investment, followed by Australia, India, Japan, and other countries.

Australia is one of the prominent markets in APAC for data center developments. Factors, such as digitalization, government initiatives, high internet and social media penetration, strong inland and submarine cable connectivity, and abundant land availability, make the country an attractive market for investors.

The Japanese government and its entities, along with several enterprise organizations, support the development of data center facilities and digital infrastructure activities across the country. For instance, in February 2024, the Japanese government announced its plan to offer over USD 4.8 billion as subsidies to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the development of its second chip and semiconductor fabrication plant in Kumamoto, Japan. In February 2024, the company opened its first factory. The total investment is likely to be over USD 20 billion across two factories. The project is being supported by the government.

The increasing data generation is set to drive the demand for extensive storage facilities in India. The country saw ongoing investments in the embrace of cloud computing and the implementation of big data analytics, particularly from small and medium-sized enterprises. In October 2024, Ansys announced that it had opened a new HPC (high-performance computing) data center in Pune, India. In SEA (Southeast Asian) countries, Singapore's demand for data centers has spread to nearby countries. Malaysia and Indonesia are currently the most in-demand data center locations in the region, and many investors show strong interest in Malaysia as a key destination. APAC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The APAC data center construction market is rapidly growing across the region and will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent construction contractors in the APAC data center construction market are AECOM, Arup, Aurecon Group, CSF Advisers, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), NTT Facilities, PM Group, and Studio One Design.

In 2024, major key players in the APAC data center construction market were Alibaba Group, AirTrunk, Amazon Web Services, Big Data Exchange (BDx), CDC Data Centres, China Unicom, China Mobile International, China Telecom, Chindata Group, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Services, Google, Keppel Data Centres, Microsoft, NTT DATA, NEXTDC, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. The APAC data center construction market has seen an increase in demand, attracting many new investors eager to invest in the region's data center sector. They realize that the APAC data center market is growing at a very fast rate rather to the other markets around the globe. The increase in the number of new data center investors will increase the competition for existing data center operators across the region. Moreover, the increased number of data centers will help to increase the revenue of data center construction contractors in APAC. Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

ARUP

Aurecon Group

CSF Advisers

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro

NTT Facilities

PM Group Studio One Design Other Prominent Construction Contractors

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Corgan

CTCI

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall Turner & Townsend Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Stulz Vertiv Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling

Hitec Power Protection

Kohler Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

Socomec Trane Prominent Data Center Investors

Alibaba Group

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services

BDX Data Centers

CDC Data Centres

China Unicom

China Mobile International

China Telecom

Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres)

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Google

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT Data

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Other Prominent Data Center Investors

AdaniConneX

AIMS Data Centre

AT Tokyo

Beijing Sinnet Technology

CapitaLand

Chayora

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

CMC Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

DCI Data Centers

Digital Edge DC

DITO Telecommunity

Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

ePLDT

ESR

Etix Everywhere

Meta

FTP Telecom

Fujitsu

Global Switch

Goodman

Haoyun Changsheng (Hotwon)

Huawei Technologies

Internet Initiative Japan

KT Corp

iTech Tower Data Centre Services

LG Uplus

Macquarie Data Centres

Mapletree Investments

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Pure Data Centres Group

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

Sify Technologies

Singtel

Stack Infrastructure

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telekom Indonesia

Tenglong Holding Group

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

VNET

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions YTL Data Center New Entrants

Angelo Gordon

Bright Ray

BW Digital

CloudHQ

CyrusOne

Datagrid

Digital Halo

Doma Infrastructure Group

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Epoch Digital

Evolution Data Centres

FutureData

GLP (ADA Infrastructure)

GreenSquareDC

GAW Capital (Infinaxis Data Centre)

InfraCrowd Capital

K2 Data Centers

Megawide Construction Corporation

Open DC

Regal Orion

SC Zeus Data Centers

Seax Global

Trifalga

YCO Cloud Yondr Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 563 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:

Market Opportunities & Trends



Adoption of HVO Will Rise

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Adoption of Big Data and Internet of Things

Rise Digitalization Across Countries Steady Rise in Edge Deployments Fueled by 5G Growth

Market Growth Enablers



Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Drive Data Center Market

Growing Number of M&A's and JV's in the Market

Growing Fiber Connectivity in the Market Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Green Sources

Market Restraints



Data Center Security Challenges

Supply Chain Challenges in the Market

Deficiency of Skilled Data Center Professionals Outage Challenges and Power Availability Constraints for Data Centers

The report includes the investment in the following areas:



Facility Type



Colocation Data Centers



Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Support Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgear



PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems



Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC and CRAH Units



Chillers Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique



Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction



Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards



Tier I & Tier II



Tier III Tier IV

Geographies Covered



China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

APAC Data Center Construction Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900