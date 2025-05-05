403
Piastri Clinches 4th Win at Miami Grand Prix
(MENAFN) Australian McLaren driver Oscar Piastri clinched his fourth win of the 2025 Formula One World Championship season at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The race, the sixth of the season, spanned 57 laps at the Miami International Autodrome.
Piastri's winning time was 1 hour 28 minutes 51.587 seconds. His McLaren teammate, British driver Lando Norris, finished second, trailing by 4.63 seconds. Fellow Briton George Russell of Mercedes secured third place, 37.644 seconds behind Piastri.
The next race on the Formula One calendar is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for May 18th.
Here are the current top standings following the Miami Grand Prix:
Drivers:
Oscar Piastri (Australia): 131 points
Lando Norris (Great Britain): 115 points
Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 99 points
George Russell (Great Britain): 93 points
Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 53 points
Constructors:
McLaren: 246 points
Mercedes: 141 points
Red Bull: 105 points
Ferrari: 94 points
Williams: 37 points
