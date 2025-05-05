Security Forces Apprehend 17 Militants, Recover 31 Weapons In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 5 (IANS) In a series of joint operations, the Army, Assam Rifles and other security forces have recovered 31 weapons, huge quantities of ammunition and explosives and arrested 17 militants from different districts of Manipur, officials said on Monday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Manipur Police in a joint operation during the past few days have recovered 31 Arms, including sophisticated weapons, 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), several grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

These arms and ammunition were recovered from four Manipur districts -- Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi -- comprising the valley region and mountainous areas.

The arms and ammunition recovered included, Self Loading Rifle (SLR), two single-barrel guns, one bolt action rifle, improvised launchers (pompi), a pistol, carbine, an INSAS rifle, Pt .22 rifle and improvised mortars (pompi).

Lt Col Shukla said that multiple joint operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, other security forces and Manipur Police conducted in the hill and valley districts resulted in the apprehension of 17 militants from the valley and hill-based insurgent groups, along with the recovery of a pistol, mobile phones, two-wheelers, among others.

The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, the defence spokesman said.

The Police, during the past 24 hours, have recovered three more stolen vehicles in a special drive conducted for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles from anti-social elements/ miscreants.

Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers was reported, and 145 stolen cars and 25 two-wheelers have been recovered since April 16 from different places in the state.

Police launched a special drive on April 16 for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles. The combined security forces have continued search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.