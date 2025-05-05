403
Sydney Residence Invasion Turns Violent: Teen Injured, Four Arrested
(MENAFN) Early Monday morning, authorities apprehended and charged four teenagers following a forceful entry into a southwest Sydney residence that resulted in the hospitalization of a 17-year-old. New South Wales (NSW) Police reported responding to an incident in St Andrews, situated 37 kilometers southwest of Sydney's central district, around 12:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, law enforcement officers detained four males: two aged 14, one 19-year-old, and one 17-year-old. A second 17-year-old male, who lived at the targeted home, received on-site medical attention from ambulance personnel before being transported to a nearby medical facility in stable condition. Media reports indicated that the injured teen suffered injuries to his face. Two other teenagers present in the home were unharmed.
Police confirmed that each of the four individuals taken into custody has been charged with aggravated break and enter and a serious indictable offense. Bail was refused for all four.
