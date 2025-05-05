Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Signals TikTok Deadline Delay

Trump Signals TikTok Deadline Delay


2025-05-05 04:11:21
(MENAFN) The U.S. president has indicated a potential extension to the deadline for ByteDance, the Chinese company owning the widely used video platform TikTok, to divest its American operations. This possibility arises if no deal is finalized by the previously set date of June 19th.

Speaking in a televised interview on Sunday, the president remarked, "I’d like to see it done. I have a little sweet spot in my heart because, as you know, I won young people by 36 points. That’s a lot." He further stated, "I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok."

TikTok faced a shutdown in the United States on January 19th, adhering to a law that mandated the service to cease operations unless acquired by a U.S.-based entity. However, access to the platform was reinstated a mere twelve hours later.

On his first day in office, the president signed an executive order that initially suspended the ban for 75 days. This suspension was then prolonged for an additional 75 days on April 4th.

MENAFN05052025000045017169ID1109507346

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search