Trump Signals TikTok Deadline Delay
(MENAFN) The U.S. president has indicated a potential extension to the deadline for ByteDance, the Chinese company owning the widely used video platform TikTok, to divest its American operations. This possibility arises if no deal is finalized by the previously set date of June 19th.
Speaking in a televised interview on Sunday, the president remarked, "I’d like to see it done. I have a little sweet spot in my heart because, as you know, I won young people by 36 points. That’s a lot." He further stated, "I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok."
TikTok faced a shutdown in the United States on January 19th, adhering to a law that mandated the service to cease operations unless acquired by a U.S.-based entity. However, access to the platform was reinstated a mere twelve hours later.
On his first day in office, the president signed an executive order that initially suspended the ban for 75 days. This suspension was then prolonged for an additional 75 days on April 4th.
