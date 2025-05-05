403
Press Release: Zawawi Trading Company Exclusive Open Days at Mercedes-Benz Oman: Limited-Time Offers on GLE and GLS SUVs
(MENAFN- Team X) Muscat, Oman – 4th May 2025 – Mercedes-Benz Oman is excited to announce a series of exclusive open day events offering limited-time offers on two of the brand’s luxurious performance SUVs — Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 450. These exclusive open days will take place from the 12th to the 14th of May, and from the 2nd to the 4th of June 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Muscat.
During the open day events, customers will have the rare opportunity to purchase the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 starting from OMR 39,995* and the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 starting from OMR 45,995* — both prices inclusive of VAT. These offers are available only on the specific open day dates, making it a unique opportunity to experience world-class engineering and luxury at exclusive prices. Whether you’re conquering the city or escaping the ordinary, the GLE 450 and GLS 450 promise a driving experience defined by refinement, power, and space. Designed for families, adventurers, and leaders alike—these SUVs redefine what it means to move in style.
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 are hallmarks of innovation and modern luxury, combining cutting-edge MBUX infotainment, and interiors tailored for comfort and sophistication. These features promise a bold road presence, deliver an elevated driving experience for every journey.
Both models will be available for test drives, giving customers the chance to experience their dynamic performance, cutting-edge technology, and refined design firsthand. Visit the Mercedes-Benz Oman showroom in Muscat and take the first step toward elevating your driving experience.
For more information or to book a test drive, please call 80077333 or visit our website at
*Terms and conditions apply.
