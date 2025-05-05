Firefox Faces Existential Threat As Antitrust Remedies Target Google's Default Search Deals

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Mozilla's Chief Financial Officer, Eric Muhlheim, has issued a stark warning about the future of the Firefox browser, stating that its survival is at risk if the U.S. Department of Justice's proposed remedies against Google's search monopoly are fully implemented. Muhlheim testified that losing Google's default search engine payments would threaten the browser maker's existence.“We would be really struggling to stay alive,” Muhlheim said during testimony as Google presents its defense in the antitrust case.

The U.S. Department of Justice has proposed remedies that would prohibit Google from paying to be the default search engine in browsers like Firefox. Currently, Firefox derives about 90% of its revenue from such deals, with 85% coming from Google alone. The loss of this funding could force Mozilla to implement severe company-wide cuts, potentially putting Firefox out of business and affecting nonprofit initiatives.

Mozilla has explored alternatives like Bing, but the latter generates significantly less revenue. Previous attempts to switch default search engines, including a shift to Yahoo between 2014 and 2017, led to user dissatisfaction and browser abandonment. Muhlheim argued that such outcomes could ironically consolidate Google's dominance by weakening Firefox, one of the few non-Big Tech browser engines.

While recognizing the need for diversified income and supporting browser“choice screens,” Mozilla opposes similar measures for search engines within browsers. The company maintains that its privacy-focused approach complicates adopting ad-based revenue models like Opera's. Judge Amit Mehta acknowledged that broader high-quality search competition could benefit Mozilla, but Muhlheim indicated that reaching such a scenario may take too long to prevent damaging short-term consequences.

Mozilla's financial dependence on Google is not new. In 2021, Google paid a total of $26.3 billion to be the default search engine in multiple browsers, phones, and platforms. A significant portion of this amount went to Mozilla. The arrangement is the backbone of Mozilla's finances. In fact, Google's search payments accounted for a staggering 86% of Mozilla's total revenue in 2021-2022 . Losing this massive income stream would pose a severe financial crisis for the organization known for privacy and open web standards.

Mozilla's CEO, Mitchell Baker, testified that Mozilla's temporary switch to Yahoo is“the only situation in which a browser has switched the default search engine provider.” This makes Baker's testimony potentially very powerful because it's a clear example that backs up Google's core argument that its search engine wins default status due to its quality, not due to anticompetitive behaviors. Baker did not clarify how much Google pays for that deal today, only vaguely estimating that it's“hundreds of millions of dollars” annually, Bloomberg reported. But she acknowledged that her salary is“partly tied to Mozilla's yearly revenue,” which suggests that if the judge ultimately sides with the DOJ and orders Google to break up its search business, not only could Mozilla lose revenue, but Baker's salary could potentially take a big hit, too.

Mozilla has publicly expressed concern that the DOJ's proposed remedies could inadvertently harm independent browsers. In a blog post, Mozilla stated that the outcomes of this case will have impacts that go far beyond any one company or market. As written, the proposed remedies will force smaller and independent browsers like Firefox to fundamentally reexamine their entire operating model. By jeopardizing the revenue streams of critical browser competitors, these remedies risk unintentionally strengthening the positions of a handful of powerful players, and doing so without delivering meaningful improvements to search competition.

The DOJ's antitrust case against Google is a significant legal battle with far-reaching implications. The department has accused Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly in the online search market by making exclusive deals with device makers like Apple and Samsung. These agreements, which paid billions to ensure Google remained the default search engine, were found to unfairly suppress competition. Judge Amit Mehta has yet to decide on remedies, which could range from contractual tweaks to breaking up the company. Google plans to appeal the decision.

