Eurobattery Minerals Passed The First Phase Of Evaluation In European Funding Call



EQS-Media / 05.05.2025 / 08:35 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 5 May 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that its funding application to the "ERMA Booster Call 2025" program has successfully passed the first phase of evaluation.

The Company announced that it had submitted the application for the ERMA Booster Call funding via its subsidiary FinnCobalt Oy (“FinnCobalt”) in a press release on 26 March 2025 .

"The fact that we reached the second stage of the process highlights the relevance of our Hautalampi battery mineral project and our contribution to Europe's green and secure future," said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. "We are proud to be among the selected candidates in this second phase and already look forward to the next stage of the call."

The ERMA Booster Call, one of Europe's most competitive funding initiatives, offers up to €2.5 million per project to strengthen Europe's raw materials resilience and competitiveness. The call targets innovative mining projects that are critical for securing Europe's strategic autonomy in raw materials. Successful applicants will not only gain access to financial support but also to Europe's largest network of industry leaders, expert guidance, and strategic partnerships.

Following the positive first-phase assessment, Eurobattery Minerals was invited to the next step of the evaluation process – a pitching session with a panel of internal and external experts. This session provides an opportunity to present the company's strategic vision, project strengths, and commitment to sustainable resource development.

Ilari Kinnunen, Managing Director of FinnCobalt, added: "This recognition confirms the strong potential of Hautalampi to support Europe's critical raw materials strategy. We are committed to advancing the project with the highest environmental and technical standards and this funding would be a great boost for ongoing projects."

The Company will continue to inform the market about the progress in the different phases of the ERMA Booster Call 2025 via press releases.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner world.

Please visit for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: ...

Contact investor relations

E-mail: ...

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: ...

05.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

