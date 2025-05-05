EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh secures another major order for rail fastening systems in China

Order value amounts to around €20 million

Supply of rail fastening systems for Chinese high-speed line Deliveries planned for 2025 Werdohl, May 5, 2025. Vossloh has won another major contract in China. The Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. has been awarded to supply rail fastening systems for a high-speed line between the two southern Chinese cities of Yulin and Cenxi. The connection is an important section of China's high-speed rail network. It improves accessibility within the Guangxi region and strengthens the connection to the metropolitan areas of Nanning and Shenzhen. The line thus makes an important contribution to better regional and international networking, in particular by connecting southern China with the neighboring countries of Southeast Asia. The order has a volume of around €20 million. The rail fastening systems are scheduled to be delivered in 2025. Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, comments: "The signing of the contract confirms our technological expertise and the high quality of our products, which meet the most demanding standards of modern rail infrastructure projects. We are all the more pleased to receive another order from our Chinese customers - a sign of trust that also makes an important contribution to achieving our ambitious goals for the current year." The Chinese high-speed rail network is the largest and most modern in the world. It currently covers just over 49,000 kilometers and is set to grow to over 70,000 kilometers by 2035. Vossloh has been successfully active in China for almost 20 years, particularly in the expansion of the high-speed network. The Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. based in Kunshan has around 130 employees and is one of the leading local suppliers of rail fastening systems. Contact details for media and investors:

Ivo Banek

E-Mail: ... Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

E-Mail: ... Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609 Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods. The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.

