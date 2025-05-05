Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ASEAN+3 Warns Of Protectionism After US Tariffs

ASEAN+3 Warns Of Protectionism After US Tariffs


2025-05-05 04:01:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The finance chiefs of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) - the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus Japan, China and South Korea - have warned of the potential global economic fallout of protectionist trade policies, following the announcement of higher import tariffs by US President Donald Trump.
"Escalating trade protectionism weighs on global trade, leading to economic fragmentation, affecting trade, investment and capital flows across the region," the finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement adopted when they met on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in Milan, Italy.
The statement of the ASEAN Plus Three countries also reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based, free, fair and "transparent multilateral trading system."
In addition to sector-based tariffs, including on automobiles, Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs in early April. ASEAN members Cambodia and Vietnam are facing hefty US levies of 49% and 46%, respectively. Trump also imposed tariffs of 24% on imports from Japan.
Noting that the outlook is "subject to heightened uncertainties," the finance chiefs called for "enhanced regional unity and cooperation."
They also agreed to update the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization, launched in the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis to provide liquidity in times of emergency, widening its scope to cover pandemics and natural disasters.

MENAFN05052025000067011011ID1109507272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search