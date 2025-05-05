403
Reversing Fatty Liver: A Wake-Up Call For Modern Lifestyles
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fatty liver disease is becoming increasingly common, and many people are unaware that they have it. It often shows up during routine blood tests or imaging studies for other issues. Even though it usually doesn't cause symptoms early on, it's a condition that deserves attention.
What Is Fatty Liver?
Fatty liver occurs when too much fat builds up in liver cells. A small amount of fat in the liver is normal, but when fat makes up more than 5% to 10% of the liver's weight, it's considered a medical concern. The condition is called Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) when alcohol is not the cause.
Common Causes :
Fatty liver is closely linked to lifestyle and metabolic health. Common risk factors include:
Why It Matters
In its early stages, fatty liver usually doesn't cause symptoms. However it can progress to Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) - a more serious form where the liver becomes inflamed and damaged. Over time, this can lead to:
How It's Diagnosed
Fatty liver is often discovered during:
The most effective treatments are lifestyle changes and drugs. These include:
Fatty liver is often silent but can become serious if ignored. The good news is that it's often reversible-especially in its early stages. Regular checkups, blood tests, and a healthy lifestyle are key to preventing long-term liver damage most important step is not to ignore it. Small, consistent changes in diet and activity can make a big difference over time.
