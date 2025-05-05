Household Robots Market To Surpass USD 48.85 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 19.10% | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Household Robots Market is expanding with demand for automated cleaning, security, and personal assistance, driven by AI, IoT, and smart home technology adoption. Austin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Household Robots Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Household Robots Market Size was valued at USD 10.15 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 48.85 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 19.10% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Automation at Home: The Rise of Smart Household Robots The household robots market is undergoing rapid growth, fueled by a surge in automation demand, smart technology integration, and evolving urban lifestyles. As consumers increasingly turn to robotic solutions for routine chores like cleaning, lawn maintenance, and even companionship, usage intensity is rising significantly. Technologies such as Robot Operating Systems (ROS), combining open-source and proprietary platforms, are enhancing flexibility and accelerating innovation. Advanced sensors like LIDAR, infrared, and ultrasonic, along with AI and machine learning, enable precise navigation, object detection, and intelligent interaction within smart home ecosystems. In the U.S., the market reached USD 7.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29%, driven by the need for convenience, rising elderly population, and heightened hygiene awareness post-pandemic. Products like the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max highlight the trend toward multifunctional automation. As prices decline and capabilities rise, household robots are quickly becoming a staple in modern homes. Get a Sample Report of Household Robots Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

By Offering

In 2023, the product segment led the household robots market with a dominant 77.8% share, driven by the popularity of robotic vacuum cleaners, lawnmowers, and pool cleaners. These products are becoming more affordable and efficient, with gradual improvements in autonomous navigation and smart home integration, making them a favorite in urban households.

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for installation, maintenance, software updates, and customization. As robots grow more complex, subscription-based models and remote diagnostics are creating new revenue streams for manufacturers and service providers.

By Type

In 2023, the household robots market was dominated by the domestic segment, accounting for 73.7% of the market share, as many people adopted robots for tasks like vacuuming, cleaning, lawn mowing, and window cleaning. With rising demand for convenience and hygiene, awareness of smart home appliances has increased, making domestic robots essential in modern households, particularly in urban areas.

The entertainment and leisure segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rising interest in companion robots, educational robots for children, and AI-powered interactive toys, creating opportunities in personalized digital and emotional support systems.

By Distribution Channel

In 2023, the online channel dominated the household robots market with a 67.9% share, driven by the growth of e-commerce platforms that offer competitive prices, easy comparisons, and customer reviews. Factors such as fast delivery, special online promotions, and flexible return policies have made online purchases more appealing. Developed regions have experienced strong growth in online sales, further supported by digital marketplaces and direct-to-consumer brand strategies.

The offline channel is expected to experience the highest CAGR From 2024 to 2032, fueled by the ability for consumers to physically interact with products, receive personalized assistance, and benefit from local service support, especially for first-time buyers. This growing trust in robotic solutions will drive the demand for in-store experiences .\

By Application

In 2023, vacuuming robots dominated the household robots market with a 47.4% share and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Their popularity stems from their effectiveness, time-saving nature, and convenience, especially among urban consumers. Advances like smart navigation, app control, voice assistance, and auto dirt disposal have enhanced user experience. The rising focus on cleanliness, amplified by the pandemic, further boosts demand, with ongoing innovations and competitive pricing ensuring strong market momentum throughout the forecast period.

North America's Leadership and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in the Household Robots Market

In 2023, North America held a significant 35.8% share of the household robots market, driven by high adoption of smart home technologies, strong infrastructure, high disposable income, and a tech-savvy consumer base. The region benefits from advanced internet connectivity and a mature e-commerce ecosystem, enabling quick distribution of robotic products. Companies like iRobot (Roomba) lead the market with innovative robotic vacuuming solutions. Growing awareness of hygiene, along with the rising demand for assistive technologies for the elderly and increased interest in home management convenience, further supports market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR From 2024 to 2032, propelled by urbanization, rising middle-class incomes, and technological advancements. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, along with local companies such as Xiaomi, Ecovacs, and Panasonic, are driving the market with AI-powered and cost-effective robotic solutions. The demand for companion and elderly-care robots in Japan, along with the adoption of smart appliances in China and India, will fuel growth in the region.

Recent Development



Apr 2025, Samsung's Home AI Companion Robot, 'Ballie,' will leverage Google Cloud's generative AI to enhance its capabilities, offering services like security, cleaning, entertainment, and communication, including making calls and playing videos, while autonomously interacting with home appliances. January 24, 2025, LG Electronics has acquired a majority stake in Bear Robotics to enhance its robotics capabilities, integrating it into its commercial, home, and industrial robot businesses. This strategic move aims to leverage LG's AI expertise and expand its presence in the robotics market.

