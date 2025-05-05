QIC Launches 'Coins' Loyalty Rewards Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the launch of its“Coins” loyalty program, an innovative initiative that allows new and existing customers to earn and redeem loyalty points throughout their journey with QIC.

With the new Coins scheme, QIC App and qic users can seamlessly accumulate rewards through various interactions, including welcome Coins for downloading the QIC App and creating a personal profile, earning rewards when purchasing their first insurance policy via the app or portal, and receiving Coins for renewing expired insurance policies digitally.

QIC App and qic users can also earn Coins by participating in interactive activations, such as completing customer satisfaction surveys, in addition to getting extra Coins when utilising a range of non-insurance services powered by Anoud Technologies LLC, such as requesting home car wash, car detailing services, and other services via QIC App.

Redeeming Coins is quick and effortless through the application. Users can exchange their accumulated Coins for in-kind gifts, and lifestyle goodies that help them live, drive, and travel worry-free while enjoying premium rewards on their favorite products.

Commenting on the new program, Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said:“We have innovatively designed our Coins rewards program to transform everyday insurance into a truly rewarding experience for all the people of Qatar.

QIC's web and mobile platforms have become the preferred platforms for both insurance and non-insurance services in Qatar, and we are confident that the new scheme will help us cement this position, deepening our relationship with our valued customers."

"Our ultimate goal is to keep elevating the user experience by offering greater flexibility, personalised rewards, and exclusive services that set a new benchmark for loyalty programs in the country."

"We look forward to expanding the program with further benefits and exciting partners, ensuring it continuously evolves to meet our customers' changing needs

and preferences while delivering unparalleled value and an enhanced rewards experience.”

To download QIC App, and to buy your insurance policy and get your first Coins, please visit qic .