Qatar, Armenia Discuss Enhancing Tourism And Investment Incentives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday, a delegation from the Republic of Armenia, headed by Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy, and her accompanying delegation.

The delegation was received by Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Thani, QC Board Member and Chairman of the Chamber's Tourism Committee at the Chamber's headquarters.

Also present at the meeting H E Tigran Gevorgyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Qatar.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Qatari and Armenian private sectors in the tourism sector and reviewed the most important areas of cooperation and investment incentives between companies from both sides and the facilities provided by Armenia to attract Qatari investments in the sector.

For his part, Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed Al Thani said that the two countries enjoyed close and developed cooperation relations, expressing his hope to expand cooperation between the two sides through the formation of a small business council that brings together a group of Qatari and Armenian investors and business owners to discuss areas of cooperation and partnership and explore the potential for cooperation between the two sides in all sectors.

He noted that the council will contribute to increasing mutual visits between business owners from the two countries and exploring opportunities for cooperation and partnership in infrastructure, entertainment cities, hotels, services and others.

For her part, the head of the Armenian delegation said that her country looks forward to developing cooperation with the Qatari side in the tourism sector and increasing the number of Qatari tourists to Armenia, which offers a variety of tourist places and attracting Qatari investments in all fields, especially the tourism sector.

Gevorgyan invited Qatari business owners to visit her country to learn about the investment climate and opportunities available in Armenia and to participate in the events organised to promote the economy and investment climate in Armenia.

She also invited Qatari business owners to participate in Armenian Touristic Fair, scheduled to be held in November this year in the Armenian Capital, Yerevan.