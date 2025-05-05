Al Ahli Edge Qatar SC In Extra Time To Reach Quarters As Al Shahania Cruise

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Substitute Abdulrasheed Umaru struck late in extra time to hand Al Ahli a 1-0 win over Qatar SC, securing their place in the Amir Cup quarter-finals at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium yesterday.

Igor Biscan's side will now face Al Shahania – who earlier defeated Mesaimeer in the first Round of 16 fixture – in the next stage of the tournament.

Umaru netted the winner in the 116th minute, finishing from close range after being superbly set up by Idrissa Doumbia, who delivered a clever back pass into the box.

In a cagey first half, Qatar SC's Percy Tau missed a golden opportunity in stoppage time, sending a shot wide after connecting with a well-placed Carlos Vinicius free-kick.

Just minutes earlier, Qatar SC goalkeeper Sataa Al-Abbasi pulled off a brilliant save to deny a powerful effort from Erik Alexander Hernandez.

Tau came close again in the second half, striking the right post with a low effort from outside the box as the match headed into extra time, where the deadlock persisted until Umaru's late breakthrough.

At Al Thumama Stadium, Francesco Antonucci gave Al Shahania the lead against Mesaimeer with a strike from outside the box in the 41st minute.

Earlier, Antonucci had a goal disallowed in the 11th minute after Petrus Amersfoort was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Al Shahania captain Andreas Van Beek preserved the advantage with a crucial goal-line clearance just before halftime, denying Axel Meye Ndong, whose effort had beaten goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy.

Amersfoort extended Al Shahania's lead in the 48th minute, tapping in from close range after Antonucci's delivery from a right-sided set-piece.

Mesaimeer's hopes were further dashed when Boubacar Rafael received a straight red card for elbowing Lotfi Madjer in a challenge seven minutes from time, as Al Shahania sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

Al Duhail cautious ahead of tricky Al Sailiya test

Today, the first Round of 16 match will see Qatar Stars League runners-up Al Duhail face Second Division champions Al Sailiya at Khalifa International Stadium.

Al Duhail head coach Christophe Galtier warned his team against any lapse in focus.

“This is a high-stakes match against a team that's earned promotion and respect. Al Sailiya are dangerous and the Amir Cup doesn't allow for mistakes. We must be sharp, focused and ready to deliver,” Galtie said during a pre-match press conference.

Al Sailiya coach Mirghani Al Zain promised a determined effort from his young squad.

“We know Al Duhail's quality, but this is an opportunity for our young squad to gain experience and prove themselves. We'll give everything to compete at the level expected and represent our progress,” he said.

Later in the evening Al Rayyan will take on Second Division side Lusail at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Al Rayyan coach Artur Jorge said the competition presents an opportunity to restore pride.

“We didn't meet expectations this season, but we want to add a new title. We've won it six times – this is our chance to make up for the past and show what this club stands for.”

Lusail coach Jacobo Ramalho underlined his team's intent to challenge Al Rayyan.

“The Amir Cup is a prestigious competition, and we're here to compete, not just participate.”

