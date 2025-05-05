QNL Hosts IFLA MENA Regional Division Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) welcomed 18 experts from across the Middle East and North Africa in a bid to strengthen the role of libraries in preserving cultural heritage, empowering communities and embracing digital transformation across the region.

Held at QNL, which was chosen in August 2023 as the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) MENA Regional Office, the event marked the regional division committee's second in-person meeting since its establishment following an inaugural session in November 2023.

The latest milestone reflects IFLA's growing focus on localised collaboration and regional engagement to address global challenges, leveraging regionally driven solutions.

The committee brought together representatives from 18 countries for strategic discussions around setting future regional priorities, fostering cross-border collaboration, and advancing key initiatives such as QNL and IFLA's Libraries Lead Forum and the development of sustainable projects.

Qatar National Library contributed to the committee's work through the participation of Abeer Al-Kuwari, Director of National Collection and Special Initiatives, who serves as a mentor within the committee, and Eiman Alshamari, Manager of the IFLA MENA Regional Office, who serves as an observer.

“The IFLA meeting underscores our shared vision to position libraries as cultural hubs that empower our communities today and preserve our heritage for future generations,” said Al-Kuwari. The latest meeting reflects QNL's commitment to supporting IFLA in its mission to bolster the capacity of libraries across the Arab world and to foster regional collaboration.

