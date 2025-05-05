Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Hammadi Meets Italian Counterpart

Al Hammadi Meets Italian Counterpart


2025-05-05 04:00:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic H E Riccardo Guariglia, who is currently visiting the country. They reviewed cooperation between the two countries .

MENAFN05052025000063011010ID1109507255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search