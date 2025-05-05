Al Hammadi Meets Italian Counterpart

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic H E Riccardo Guariglia, who is currently visiting the country. They reviewed cooperation between the two countries .

