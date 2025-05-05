QF Alumni Reflect On Transformative Journeys Ahead Of 2025 Convocation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With 30 years of academic excellence, Qatar Foundation (QF) partner universities have graduated thousands of students who now play critical roles across various sectors, including within the organisation itself.

As QF prepares to celebrate the 2025 Convocation this week, The Peninsula spoke to alumni who have spent more than a decade within its ecosystem shared heartfelt reflections on how QF has shaped their lives - personally and professionally.

Asmaa Alkuwari, who earned her undergraduate degree from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) in 2011 and a Master's from HBKU in 2019, now leads QF's Alumni Office. Her connection to QF dates back to 2008 when she entered CMU-Q as a freshman.

“It was a privilege to be part of the class that made CMU-Q in full access,” she recalled.“Education City felt like the city of opportunities... it always felt like a field trip to somewhere amazing.”

A key highlight for Alkuwari was the exposure to a diverse learning environment.“Coming from an all-girls school, it was an amazing experience to be in a class with students from the US, India, Bahrain, Indonesia and more - all coming together to learn and grow.”



She also reflected on the leadership opportunities she embraced, notably managing the university's student newspaper, All Around.“It really helped me build my communication and leadership skills,” she said.

Returning to QF in a professional capacity has been a meaningful experience for Alkuwari.“To start in QF and come back to give back... is a true blessing,” she said.

“It truly takes a village to build a city, and a clear vision and leader to be able to put in action.”

She highlighted how being a QF graduate carries weight in the job market.“Being identified as a QF graduate has its weight because of the calibre of education and professionalism that comes with it.”

Taiba Saoud Al-Rodaini, a 2014 graduate of Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q), began her QF story in 2011 as a freshman. Today, she serves as a Senior External Communication Specialist at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), continuing a journey that spans 15 years of academic and professional engagement within QF.

“My earliest memory of Qatar Foundation goes back to my very first day in Qatar - September 2, 2011,” said Al-Rodaini.“I remember entering my dorm room after a long day exploring Education City and pausing to ask myself, 'What have I gotten myself into?'” Despite initial nerves, she found comfort in the warm hospitality and shared cultural ties between Qatar and her home country, Kuwait.

Al-Rodaini was especially struck by the distinctiveness of each campus and the innovative spirit that permeated Education City.“Looking back, I wasn't just part of the QF community; I became a product of it, shaped by every experience, every opportunity, and every challenge.”

For her, graduation remains a defining milestone,“It wasn't just a ceremony - it was a celebration of hard work... QF made sure that every graduate felt valued. It became an unforgettable chapter in my life.”

Now a communications professional, Al-Rodaini credits QF for instilling the mindset and skills that have carried her forward.“I learned that communication is the key to success... Beyond personal growth, I've seen QF's influence ripple outward, impacting the local and regional community.”

Both alumni emphasised the lasting impact of QF not just on their careers but on the broader community.“QF is not just transforming individuals - it's transforming the entire landscape,” said Al-Rodaini. Alkuwari echoed this sentiment, saying,“The diversity of programmes and pathways helps shape us as leaders and change makers in society.”

