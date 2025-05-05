Apparel Group Qatar Wins 'Most Comprehensive CSR Initiative' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Apparel Group, a leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate in the region, sponsored the CSR Summit 2025, which took place from April 28 to 30 at Qatar University in Doha.

The summit, a premier platform for dialogue on sustainable development and responsible business, brings together influential voices from government, the private sector, and civil society to explore innovative approaches to today's social and environmental challenges.

The summit, themed“Sustainability in the Digital Age,” brought together business leaders, academics, and CSR professionals from Qatar and around the world to discuss innovative approaches to sustainable development and responsible business practices.

The event was officially inaugurated by Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, in the presence of President of Qatar University Dr. Omar Al-Ansari.

The opening ceremony also honoured Governor of the Qatar Central Bank H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed Al Thani.

With a global presence spanning over 2,400 retail stores and a portfolio of more than 85 internationally recognized brands, Apparel Group continues to grow not just in market size, but in its commitment to purpose-led leadership. Backed by a workforce of over 27,000 employees, the company operates across the GCC, India, South Africa, Southeast Asia, and has recently expanded into Hungary and the Philippines.

During the summit, Apparel Group Qatar was honoured with the 'Most Comprehensive CSR Initiative' award, recognising its outstanding efforts in driving impactful, community-focused programs across the country.

Sunil Thakkar, Vice-President & Country Head of Apparel Group Qatar, stated,“Our sponsorship of the CSR Summit reflects more than a commitment - it's a clear demonstration of our belief that business growth and social responsibility must go hand in hand. At Apparel Group, CSR is not a program - it's at the heart of who we are and how we lead.

“This summit enables us to contribute to vital conversations, forge meaningful partnerships, and lead by example in shaping a future where business is a force for positive change.”