Palak Tiwari Steps Into Action As A Fearless Investigative Journalist In The Trailer Of ‘Romeo S3’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Palak Tiwari showcased a bold new avatar in the trailer of Romeo“S3,” where she takes on the role of a fearless investigative journalist.

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming action drama took to social media to share the trailer of the film and wrote in the caption,“Brace for impact. The war begins! #RomeoS3 Trailer Out Now Romeo S3 - In cinemas 16th May 2025! #JusticeWillBeServed.” Packed with intensity and intrigue, the trailer gives a glimpse of Palak's powerful screen presence as she dives into a world of secrets, crime, and truth-seeking.

The newly released trailer, now streaming across digital platforms, takes viewers deep into the gritty world of Goa's criminal underworld. At the center of the action is DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (played by Thakur Anoop Singh), a daring and unconventional officer determined to bring down a dangerous drug syndicate. In his relentless quest for justice, he crosses paths with a determined investigative journalist (played by Palak Tiwari), whose relentless pursuit of the truth risks uncovering explosive secrets that could disrupt the entire system.

Speaking about the film, director Guddu Dhanoa shared,“With Romeo S3, I wanted to create a hard-hitting action film rooted in today's reality, a story about power, justice, and fearlessness. Thakur Anoop Singh and Palak Tiwari brought raw intensity and honesty to their roles, and their pairing drives the narrative forward. I'm excited for audiences to experience this gripping face-off between law, truth, and a dangerous underworld.”

Thakur Anoop Singh added,“Romeo S3 is a blessing, a film that entertains with impact and heart. I'm thankful to everyone who believed in me and helped shape my journey into the world of cinema as an action hero. Working with Guddu sir on this massy, high-octane action film has been incredible, and I hope the audience feels the energy we've put in. Big thanks to Dr. Jayantilal Gada sir and Pen Studios for trusting me, not just as an actor, but as an action hero.”

Palak Tiwari expressed her excitement, stating,“I'm really excited for the trailer to finally be out. Can't wait for everyone to watch it and experience what we've created.”

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Gada and Wild River Pictures, and directed by Guddu Dhanoa,“Romeo S3” will hit cinemas nationwide on 16th May 2025.