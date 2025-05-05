Amid Pak-India Standoff, Araghchi Lands In Islamabad

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): As Pakistan-India tensions persist, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on an official visit on Monday.

Senior officials from Pakistan's Foreign Office and the Iranian ambassador received the visiting minister upon his arrival at Islamabad airport.

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

In his meetings with Pakistani leaders, Araghchi would discuss bilateral relations, regional developments and global issues, the Foreign Office said.

As part of Tehran's diplomatic push to de-escalate the Islamabad-Delhi standoff, the Iranian foreign minister will visit India later in the week.

Relations between India and Pakistan have nosedived after the Apr. 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed.

While accusing Pakistan of complicity in the attack, India has unilaterally suspended the Indus Water Treaty and trade with the neighbour.

Pakistan has vehemently denied the charge, asking India for evidence and offering a joint investigation into the incident.

