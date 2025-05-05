Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amid Pak-India Standoff, Araghchi Lands In Islamabad

Amid Pak-India Standoff, Araghchi Lands In Islamabad


2025-05-05 04:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): As Pakistan-India tensions persist, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on an official visit on Monday.

Senior officials from Pakistan's Foreign Office and the Iranian ambassador received the visiting minister upon his arrival at Islamabad airport.

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

In his meetings with Pakistani leaders, Araghchi would discuss bilateral relations, regional developments and global issues, the Foreign Office said.

As part of Tehran's diplomatic push to de-escalate the Islamabad-Delhi standoff, the Iranian foreign minister will visit India later in the week.

Relations between India and Pakistan have nosedived after the Apr. 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed.

While accusing Pakistan of complicity in the attack, India has unilaterally suspended the Indus Water Treaty and trade with the neighbour.

Pakistan has vehemently denied the charge, asking India for evidence and offering a joint investigation into the incident.

mud

MENAFN05052025000174011037ID1109507248

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search