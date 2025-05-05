Nearly 25M Litres Of Gasoline Imported From Kyrgyzstan
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan imported approximately 24.9 million litres of gasoline from Kyrgyzstan in January and February, valued at $11.5 million.
Akipress reported, citing the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the gasoline was supplied at a rate of 40 soms per litre.
Afghanistan remains the primary consumer of Kyrgyz motor gasoline, accounting for around 92% of the Central Asian nation's total fuel exports.hz
