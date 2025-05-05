450M Afs Water Supply Project Executed In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Construction work has been completed on a water supply project at a cost 450 million afghanis in northern Jawzjan province, enabling 7,500 families to gain access to safe drinking water, an official announced on Monday.

Emirati Entities Director Maulvi Ahmad Jan Bilal told the inaugural ceremony the project included the drilling of two deep wells, installation of 140 kilometres of household transmission and distribution pipelines, construction of three underground dams with a combined capacity of 600 cubic metres and one elevated dam with a capacity of 250 cubic metres.

Additionally, four 100-kilovolt transformers were installed and a perimeter wall built in the Qara Kent area of Shiberghan, the provincial capital.

He noted the project provided 7,500 households with access to clean drinking water.

Chief Executive of the Water Supply Authority Maulvi Ghulam Rahman Kazimi remarked:“We remain committed to delivering clean water to all residents of Shiberghan. The execution of such projects demonstrates the government's firm determination to enhance the welfare and health of its people.”

Meanwhile, Governor Qari Gul Haidar Shafaq underlined the caretaker government's continued efforts to implement key infrastructure projects aimed at meeting basic needs of citizens across the country.

Residents of the provincial capital voiced satisfaction with the project's completion and urged the implementation of more public welfare schemes across the province.

