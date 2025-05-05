Over 100Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 104 more Afghan citizens have returned to their homeland after being freed from prisons in Pakistan.

The ministry, citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak town, wrote on X the 104 Afghans, who spent one to 15 days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

hz