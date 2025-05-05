403
Syrian Armed Groups Hand Over Heavy Weapons
(MENAFN) Armed factions in Damascus began surrendering heavy weaponry to the Syrian Interior Ministry on Sunday.
This move comes after an agreement was reached between leaders of the Druze community and government officials.
The transfer is part of the ongoing implementation of a deal established on May 1, which involved Druze representatives and security forces.
The handover of heavy weapons has started in the Cermana district of Damascus, with similar operations taking place in the Sahnaya and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya areas.
Muhammad Seyyid, the deputy director of the Eastern Ghouta region, informed the media that the Interior Ministry is receiving the weapons gradually.
"Local leaders and religious figures in Cermana are actively supporting the process," Seyyid added.
He also confirmed that light weapons are expected to be surrendered in the upcoming days, with many individuals having signed up to join the security forces.
Seyyid stressed that, moving forward, only the Interior and Defense Ministries will hold the authority to control weapons.
He expressed optimism that this initiative would set a precedent for the rest of the country.
