Trump Extends Deadline for Selling TikTok’s US Assets
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump announced that he would delay the deadline for ByteDance, the China-based owner of TikTok, to sell the app's US assets if no agreement is reached by June 19.
During an interview with the media, Trump expressed his preference to see the deal finalized, mentioning, "I’d like to see it done."
He also shared a personal connection to TikTok, explaining, "I have a little sweet spot in my heart because, as you know, I won young people by 36 points. That’s a lot."
Trump continued by saying, "I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok," underscoring his positive feelings toward the app.
TikTok was temporarily banned in the US on January 19 under a law that mandated its removal unless sold to an American company.
However, the ban was lifted just 12 hours later, and access to the app was restored.
On his first day in office, Trump had signed an executive order that included a 75-day suspension of the TikTok ban.
This suspension was later extended for an additional 75 days on April 4.
