CGTN: How Does Head-Of-State Diplomacy Inject New Vitality Into China-Russia Relations?

BEIJING, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing global uncertainties, including rising trade protectionism and unilateralism, China-Russia relations continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and momentum. In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries reached a record high of $244.8 billion, marking a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase - a testament to the enduring strength of their strategic partnership.

Andrey Denisov, first deputy chair of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs and the former ambassador to China, highlighted that the strategic guidance of the two heads of state has been a critical factor in maintaining the steady and sustained growth of China-Russia ties.

China on Sunday announced that at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow. The upcoming visit is widely expected to underscore the vital role of head-of-state diplomacy in advancing the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Fundamental guarantee

Over the last decade or so, Xi and Putin have met over 40 times on various bilateral and multilateral occasions. Their frequent, candid, and strategic exchanges have become the cornerstone of the stable and evolving China-Russia relationship.

Back in 2013, Xi chose Russia as the first destination of his state visit as China's head of state, ushering a new phase of bilateral relations based on equality, mutual trust and support, common prosperity and lasting friendship.

During Xi's visit to Moscow in June 2019, the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, opening up a new chapter in China-Russia relations.

After being re-elected as Chinese president in March 2023, Xi's first state visit was once again to Russia. Upon Putin's re-election as President of the Russian Federation in May 2024, similarly, Putin chose China for his first foreign visit, underscoring the deep personal rapport and strategic trust between the two leaders.

"President Xi maintains a respectful, friendly, open, and at the same time business-like style of communication," President Putin has remarked, describing their meetings as "not only dialogues between old friends, but also productive discussions on bilateral and global issues."

In a recent article published in Russian media, Zhang Hanhui, the Chinese ambassador to Russia, said the two heads of state's guiding role represents a fundamental guarantee for China-Russia relations maintaining a high level of operation.

Navigating global uncertainty with bilateral stability

At the beginning of 2025, Xi and Putin held a virtual meeting to set the tone for the year ahead. They pledged to deepen strategic cooperation, promote national development and revitalization, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice.

President Xi stressed his readiness to work with President Putin to guide the bilateral relationship towards a new height, and called on the two sides to cope with uncertainties of the external environment with the stability and resilience of China-Russia relations.

Commenting on the virtual meeting, Ma Youjun, an expert with the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out that the head-of-state diplomacy has ensured China-Russia relations becoming increasingly mature, dynamic, and resilient - injecting not only vitality into their partnership but also stability into the broader international landscape.

This view aligns with the latest statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry, which expressed confidence that President Xi's upcoming visit will lead to deeper political mutual trust, enhanced strategic coordination, and expanded practical cooperation between the two sides.

"The important common understandings between the two presidents," the ministry stated, "will bring more tangible benefits to the two peoples and contribute greater stability and positive energy to the international community.

