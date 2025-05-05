403
Ukraine’s Western allies worry about potential loss of access to country’s rich mineral resources to Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Western allies are increasingly worried about the potential loss of access to the country’s rich mineral resources to Russia, according to a senior Kiev official, as reported by Politico. This concern has emerged amid ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and the United States over access to valuable minerals, including rare earths, a discussion that has gained traction since US President Donald Trump tied the provision of military aid to the prospect of securing these resources.
Discussions between Ukraine and the US have centered on a deal that would grant the US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, with Trump setting an ambitious target of $500 billion in Ukrainian resources. At the same time, French defense minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed that France has also been negotiating with Ukraine for raw materials crucial to its defense industry.
Ukraine is rich in resources like titanium, uranium, and other rare earth minerals, which are critical for its allies’ security. There is a growing fear that if Russia gains control of these resources, it would be a serious setback for Ukraine’s backers. This fear has been a driving factor in the negotiations, as officials stress the geopolitical importance of securing these materials.
Despite pressure to sign the agreement, Trump has not offered specific security guarantees but has suggested that joint business ventures with Ukraine could be sufficient to deter Russian actions. Tensions over the deal intensified after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for repeatedly delaying or refusing to sign the agreement. Bessent mentioned Zelensky’s actions at multiple key moments, including in early February and during the Munich Security Conference.
Kiev is reportedly now trying to avoid provoking the US administration further, with Ukrainian negotiators carefully adjusting the terms of the agreement without outright criticizing it. Meanwhile, estimates from Forbes Ukraine suggest the country’s mineral wealth is valued at nearly $15 trillion, although significant portions of these resources are located in regions now under Russian control.
Russian President Vladimir Putin downplayed the potential deal, stating that the actual value of Ukraine’s mineral deposits remains uncertain and that it is not a concern for the Kremlin.
