New Delhi imposes comprehensive measures on Pakistan
(MENAFN) India has imposed a wide range of punitive measures on Pakistan in response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, southern Kashmir, that claimed 26 civilian lives. The Indian government has halted all imports from Pakistan, cut off postal services, and denied access to Indian ports for Pakistani ships.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued an order on May 2, banning “direct or indirect import or transit of all goods” from Pakistan, effective immediately. Although India’s imports from Pakistan were minimal—just $2.8 million from April 2024 to January 2025—its exports to Pakistan amounted to $1.18 billion, primarily in pharmaceuticals and organic chemicals.
Trade relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly since 2019, when India imposed a 200% tariff on Pakistani goods following a deadly suicide bombing in Pulwama. Pakistan responded by suspending most of its trade with India.
In addition to trade restrictions, New Delhi has prohibited Pakistani-flagged vessels from docking at Indian ports and barred Indian ships from visiting Pakistani ports. The government cited national security and the protection of Indian shipping infrastructure under the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958, with exceptions to be handled individually.
India’s postal department also suspended all mail and parcel exchanges with Pakistan via both land and air routes.
Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control in Kashmir, with nightly exchanges of gunfire reported for nine consecutive days. Pakistan’s military announced the test of a surface-to-surface missile and reiterated its claims of credible intelligence suggesting India is planning military action. Pakistan has warned it is fully prepared to respond.
