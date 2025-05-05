For Women's Health Month National Alliance For Hispanic Health Collaborates With The Merck Manuals To Expand Free Access To Trusted Health Information

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Women's Health Month, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health is proud to announce a new collaboration to provide a direct link to the Merck Manuals at . At a time when there is an abundance of health information on so many platforms t his collaboration enhances the Alliance's ongoing efforts to provide no-cost, accessible, accurate, and relevant health information to communities nationwide. The Merck Manuals are widely regarded as one of the most authoritative and trusted medical references available globally .

Through this collaboration, the Alliance is able to offer free online access to the Merck Manuals-a comprehensive and trusted medical reference. This resource is part of the Alliance's educational initiatives, supporting individuals, families, and health professionals with reliable medical information in both English and Spanish.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Merck Manuals in expanding access to vital health information," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health. " As we mark Women's Health Month, this collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting women, who are often the lead advocates for health in their homes and communities, with the information they need to make informed decisions."

Dr. Sandy Falk, Editor-in-Chief of the Merck Manuals, added, " We are honored to partner with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health to provide access to the Merck Manuals. This collaboration will help ensure that accurate health information is available to the communities they serve, empowering them to make informed health decisions and improve outcomes."

The Merck Manuals are provided strictly as an educational and referential tool and are not intended to be professional advice. Though published by a pharmaceutical company, the Manuals are maintained as a non-promotional, independent medical reference, distinct from the company's commercial products. Trusted by health professionals for over 125 years, the Merck Manuals are a leading global source of accurate, accessible, and evidence-based medical information for both providers and the public.

For more information and to access the Merck Manuals, please visit .

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States, with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information, visit us at .

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED