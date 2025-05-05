Artspr Awarded Community Outreach Ticket Subsidy By NJPAC In 2025

Athens 2026

- PRIMO magazine in DC, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "CONGRATULATIONS !!!""Your organization has been selected for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center ticket subsidy program founded by Allen and Joan Bildner, also funded by Dana & Peter Langerman, Meg & Howard Jacobs, Reitman Industries and the NJPAC President's Fund for Community Engagement."This was submitted in the Fall of 2024 and approved in December.ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., started this community outreach in December as performances began on January 2, 2025 and were completed on March 8, 2025.Our final support was submitted and received by NJPAC a few weeks ago.Backstage at ArtsPR in 2025. ArtsPR received 30 tickets as accrued support from January- March to see 6 productions to introduce new patrons to NJPAC.We also honored our neighbors and supporters as well with some complimentary tickets. In the past ArtsPR has purchased several groups of 10 to see the Lyon Orchestre of Lyon, France; Philadelphia Orchestra and NY Philharmonic with Riccardo Mut and also included 30 tickets for Ukraine Ballet over two seasons to morally support Ukraine and engage our audience. This is what it means to do the work but also give back.Truby Chiaviello, of PRIMO. 5.0 out of 5 stars on AmazonHeartfelt Tribute to "Newark, Italy and me" by Daniel P Quinn in PRIMO, Washington, DC."To know Newark is to love Newark. That might be one way to sum up the heartfelt tribute Daniel P. Quinn has made to his beloved city in his new insightful book,“Newark, Italy + Me” (Lulu). The author's tone, no doubt, is one of support for Newark's ultimate rebound. As he mixes poems and essays, he is rooting for Newark to reclaim its unofficial title as America's most dynamic cities. A tribute worthy of reading for all Italian Americans of New Jersey and of all over America."

