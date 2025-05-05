Aamir Khan Officially Locks June 20 Release For ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ With First Poster

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has locked the release date of his upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The makers of the film officially confirmed the release date through the poster of the film.

The film, which is a spiritual sequel to his directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par', is set to debut in theatres on June 20.

With the release of the first poster, the anticipation has reached new heights. The poster features Aamir Khan along with 10 debutant actors, hinting at yet another joyful, refreshing and enchanting tale on the horizon. With the film Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, NamanMishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Captivating and intriguing, the first look has ignited excitement to see more from the film.

Moreover, with 'Sitaare Zameen Par', the audience will witness Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after his 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was the official Indian remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'.

This time Aamir will be seen opposite Genelia Deshmukh. The poster clearly suggests that he is set to deliver something truly special with this much-awaited film.

The film is helmed by R. S. Prasanna, who is known for directing 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', a barrier-breaking blockbuster. He has consistently created thought-provoking and captivating cinema.

The lyrics of the film are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is given by Shankar-Easaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is set to arrive in cinemas on June 20.