Mercure Khamis Mushait Opens Its Doors In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Mercure, a locally-inspired brand from Accor, announces the opening of Mercure Khamis Mushait in the Aseer region, under the management of Amsa Hospitality.

Located 15 kilometers away from Abha International Airport, the hotel is the first internationally branded hotel in Khamis Mushait offering 93 modern and comfortable rooms. Infused with Mercure's signature warmth and deep connection to place, the hotel blends authentic Saudi hospitality with the rich cultural offerings of the Aseer region.

Designed for business and leisure travelers, Mercure Khamis Mushait features an all-day dining restaurant, a coffee shop, a modern gym, an indoor swimming pool, and a fully equipped meeting room. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of 24/7 in-room dining and laundry services.

The hotel's design incorporates locally-inspired elements, with thoughtfully curated interiors across its rooms and public spaces that pay tribute to the region's cultural richness.

Since its founding in 1973, Mercure has been dedicated to unveiling the treasures surrounding each address, creating a truly local experience for guests. Through its“Discover Local” programme, Mercure ensures that guests are instantly immersed in a locally inspired atmosphere. The brand has recently achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 1,000 hotels worldwide.

, said:“We take immense pride in bringing Mercure's renowned hospitality to the Aseer region. Our dedicated team is committed to providing guests with a unique blend of local character and exceptional service, whether visiting for business or leisure.”

, said:“We at Amsa Hospitality are beyond delighted to start welcoming guests to Mercure Khamis Mushait. We thank the Accor team for their excellent collaboration and look forward to continuing our work together to make sure our guests experience the warmth of Mercure.”

, commented:“The rising demand for midscale and economy brands in Saudi Arabia's secondary cities highlights the nation's rapidly evolving hospitality landscape. Mercure Khamis Mushait is a key milestone in Accor's commitment to expanding its footprint in alignment with Vision 2030 enhancing tourism and economic diversification. As the first opening under the master development agreement with Amsa Hospitality, it paves the way for additional hotels in key cities like Ha'il, Jubail, and Al-Ula. Together, we are bringing our globally recognized brands, including Handwritten Collection, ibis Styles, Mercure, and Novotel closer to travelers seeking quality, comfort, and local authenticity.”

To celebrate its opening, members of ALL – Accor's award winning loyalty programme, can take advantage of 20% savings on the best available rate and 4Xbonus reward points. The offer is available until 31 August 2025, with a flexible cancellation policy and blackout dates, including Eid Al Adha.

Mercure Khamis Mushait is owned by Amsa Hospitality and is the first hotel to open under the master development agreement with Accor.