UNRWA Warns Gaza Medical Supplies Dwindling Amidst Israeli Blockade
(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) issued a stark warning on Sunday, stating that its healthcare operations in Gaza are facing a critical shortage of essential resources due to the ongoing Israeli blockade and what it described as a genocide.
According to a post by the agency on X, “Nearly one third of essential supplies are out of stock and another one third are projected to run out in under two months.” UNRWA further cautioned that its medical services “are critically under-resourced” as the siege and continuous bombardment persist.
Despite the dire situation, the agency highlighted its continued role as a primary healthcare provider within the Gaza Strip.
Earlier in the week, on Friday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini cautioned that Israel's siege “will silently kill more children and women in addition to those killed by bombardments.”
Reports from government, human rights organizations, and international bodies indicate a significant deterioration of humanitarian conditions in Gaza following the Israeli blockade initiated in early March, which has effectively sealed off the territory's crossings, obstructing the entry of food, medical assistance, and other vital goods.
Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of Gaza’s government media office stated on Thursday that the enclave has entered "an advanced stage of famine" as a result of the sustained closure of border crossings since March 2nd and Israel's renewed military offensive.
The ongoing conflict has led to the displacement of over 90% of Gaza's population, with many individuals displaced multiple times and currently residing in overcrowded shelters or exposed to the elements, thereby exacerbating the spread of diseases and epidemics.
Tragically, more than 52,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the commencement of Israel's intense military campaign in October 2023.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Furthermore, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
