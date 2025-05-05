403
Police Thwart Bomb Plot at Lady Gaga's Rio Concert
(MENAFN) Brazilian authorities announced on Sunday that they successfully prevented a bomb plot aimed at Lady Gaga’s concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, which attracted over 2 million attendees on Saturday night.
The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro and the Ministry of Justice revealed that the planned attack was allegedly orchestrated by a group notorious for spreading hateful rhetoric aimed at children and teenagers.
According to investigators, the group was also involved in promoting teenage radicalization, self-harm, and violent content, which included materials related to pedophilia and hate crimes.
The investigation uncovered that the plot was presented as a social media challenge, with the organizers recruiting participants, including young people, to carry out the attacks.
Dubbed "Operation Fake Monster," a name inspired by Lady Gaga’s fanbase, "little monsters," the operation led to raids in multiple Brazilian cities, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
During these raids, a man and a teenager were arrested, and various electronic devices and other items were confiscated.
The suspects allegedly planned to use improvised explosive devices and Molotov cocktails to target the event.
The concert on Saturday was part of Lady Gaga’s promotional tour for her upcoming eighth studio album, Mayhem, which features tracks like “Abracadabra” and “Die with a Smile.”
