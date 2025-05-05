California’s economy reaches Japan

California has officially overtaken Japan as the fourth-largest economy in the world, according to an announcement from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. The state’s nominal GDP reached $4.1 trillion in 2024, slightly ahead of Japan’s $4.02 trillion, based on recent data from the International Monetary Fund and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.California now ranks behind only the United States as a whole ($29.18 trillion), China ($18.74 trillion), and Germany ($4.65 trillion). Governor Newsom praised the milestone, stating that California is not just keeping up but leading globally, driven by investments in innovation, sustainability, and human capital.The state posted a 6% economic growth rate in 2023, outperforming the U.S. average of 5.3%, Germany’s 2.9%, and China’s 2.6%. Over the past four years, California’s economy has averaged 7.5% annual nominal growth, bolstered by strong performance in the technology, clean energy, entertainment, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism sectors.Meanwhile, Japan’s economy has lagged. The IMF recently downgraded its 2025 growth projection for Japan to 0.6%, down from 1.1%, following just 0.1% growth in 2024. Economic challenges include an aging population, stagnant productivity, and rising costs for commodities. Experts warn that without reform, Japan's long-term outlook will continue to deteriorate.External factors have added pressure, including a 24% tariff on Japanese goods imposed by US President Donald Trump, with some of the new duties temporarily paused. With the US as Japan’s top export market, the tariffs are expected to worsen its export-driven economic woes.In contrast, California is actively opposing these trade policies. The state has launched a legal challenge against the tariffs, arguing they harm vital industries such as agriculture and tech. “We won’t stand by while irresponsible trade wars threaten Californian livelihoods,” Newsom said.Despite its economic strength, California faces persistent social issues. The poverty rate increased from 11.7% in 2021 to 13.2% in early 2023, and nearly a third of residents live at or near the poverty line. Homelessness continues to be a major concern, with rising public frustration. A recent poll showed over one-third of voters support laws allowing police to detain people camping outdoors if they refuse shelter.

MENAFN05052025000045015687ID1109507173